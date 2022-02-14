‘But I’m a Cheerleader’: Queering coming-of-age

Editor’s note: “Living the Ribbon” is a bi-weekly column looking at the coming-of-age films and stories of UW and those who attend it.
The coming-of-age films I’ve covered in this column tend to follow similar structures: Teenagers go through high school and face some degree of obstacles and embarrassments, but they come out the other side generally unscathed. The 1999 film “But I’m a Cheerleader” quickly complicates this structure with one question: How does coming-of-age work when you find out that you’re queer?
LGBTQIA+ people who discover their identities at a young age suddenly have to ask themselves very serious questions about their agency and security. What would coming out mean to their friends, family, and overall safety?
“But I’m a Cheerleader” is a film that tackles these questions in an ambitious way — by asking them in a satirical film about a conversion therapy camp.
Directed by Jamie Babbit, “But I’m a Cheerleader” (currently available for free on YouTube) is about high school student Megan’s stereotypically perfect life. She has a boyfriend, close friends, and on top of it all is a cheerleader — until her parents accuse her of being a lesbian and send her to the conversion therapy camp True Directions. Part of the film’s comedy is in its casting; True Directions is partially run by self-proclaimed “ex-gay” Mike, played by the famed drag queen RuPaul.
This quarter, the comparative history of ideas (CHID) department is teaching a focus group called CHID 496 C: Queering Cinema. The course, facilitated by staff members of the Q Center, focuses entirely on analyzing films with queer theory and queer coding. In a class discussion of “But I’m a Cheerleader,” students shared their thoughts and opinions on the film.
Sydney Flyge, a student co-facilitator for the course, began the discussion of the film by discussing one of the film’s major themes: identity formation.
“In the queer community, when we are writing stories and portraying stories about the queer community, are we creating an opportunity for placemaking?” Flyge said. “Which just means: Are we presenting enough narratives and not sticking to just one narrative … When adolescents are coming into their own identities, do they feel like there is a space for them in that community?”
“But I’m a Cheerleader” certainly puts identity formation at the center of the film. Even the film’s title is a play on how we conceptualize our identities — it’s the first thing Megan says to her peers when she’s called a lesbian. To Megan, being a cheerleader is a foolproof defense against being queer; she can’t possibly be both at the same time.
Part of the film’s satire is in its aesthetic. True Directions “converts” queer children into straight children by forcing them to perform gender-specific tasks: cleaning and taking care of children for the girls, and playing sports and fixing cars for the boys. All of these duties occur in obnoxiously coded rooms and uniforms drenched in pinks and blues.
Makena Griffin, a student in the course, mentioned the set design during the classroom discussion of the film.
“[I loved] how hyper-aestheticized the whole world is,” Griffin said. “It’s so extreme-looking. The set design and the costume design all go to really reinforce these rigid gender roles the characters are being forced into … It becomes this nightmare.”
Rand Mattis, another student from the course, also appreciated the film’s ability to keep the tone lighthearted despite the subject matter.
“I thought it was really funny,” Mattis said. “I was finding myself laughing at things that I normally wouldn’t think are that funny … [The film] does a really good job addressing topics that are really hard to talk about and pretty intense.”
While the conversion therapy camp setting is used to comment on the absurdity in gendering certain actions or clothes, it’s important to remember that conversion therapy camps are real, traumatic, and are still legal in most U.S. states. Having conversion therapy as the setting of the film also highlights the damage that traditional gender roles can have on people.
Nhi Nguyen, the course’s other co-facilitator, commented on the negative mental impacts that enforced gender roles can play on queer people as they grow up.
“It starts really young, trying to align you to gender roles and questioning anything that steps out of that box,” Nguyen said. “It can be really detrimental because it affects you mentally in ways that you cannot express, and you don’t know the language to navigate that unless you have someone in your life who is queer.”
The film, despite being a comedy, doesn’t shy away from the complexities of coming out. It portrays many kinds of parental reactions to queer children, from cutting them off financially to kicking them out entirely. CHID 496 C student Chari Glogovac-Smith also brought up how the film takes a critical stance against the actions and ideologies frequently used in parenting queer children.
“As a parent they have all this fear, and sometimes they do more harm than good in the name of protection than if they just let folks find their way,” Glogovac-Smith said. “In [heteronormative] ideas about what it means to come of age, there is more celebration than fear.”
Another aspect of the film that is easy to overlook is the film’s rating. After originally being given an NC-17 rating, the film was edited down to receive an R rating from the Motion Picture Association. Director Babbit has expressed confusion over the rating, attributing much of it to sexism and homophobia.
CHID 496 C student Brittani Caldwell expressed the same feelings as Babbit on the film’s rating.
“I was really surprised to find that out. I felt like there was not any sexual content, barely [any] at all,” Caldwell said. “I think it has to do with probably the interacting systems of the time it was produced and the hypersexualization of queer bodies as well.”
The classroom discussion also commented on the film’s rating as potentially strategic — giving the film an R rating would prevent teenagers from seeing the movie in theaters and from seeing positive representation of queer people their age.
“But I’m a Cheerleader” is a film that brings comedy and light to the darker experience of coming out and experiencing homophobia. It tells its viewers that there is no exact way to perform our identities and laughs at the rigid ways the gender binary impacts us all. The film is campy yet serious when it needs to be; speaking as a queer woman who first watched this film in high school, it’s the representation many LGBTQIA+ teens need to see.
Reach columnist Natalie Roy at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nataliedroy
