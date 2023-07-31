Cast changes on campus

Like many other watchers, I started “The Sex Lives of College Girls” because they filmed the second season on UW’s campus. However, the loss of a main cast member has viewers potentially turning away from the hit show.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” is a drama starring four female college students thrown into a seemingly inconvenient living situation. As unlikely friends, the roommates (played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott) support each other through the traditional and nontraditional challenges of university life. According to UW student Bella Andre, executive producer Mindy Kaling does a great job making the show feel like a safe space for young women in college.

“I really liked [the show],” UW student Sunny Price-Huish said. “There’s not a lot of college shows or movies compared to high school ones, and it’s fun to be watching at the same time that you’re, like, going through it.”

Unfortunately, the fan favorite of the four protagonists, Leighton Murray (played by Reneé Rapp), will no longer be a main fixture in the series. After her solo music career took off in 2022, Rapp decided to leave the show.

UW student Chloe Stafford claims that replacing a character in a TV show isn’t always the right move.

“If they make her character leave for good, they could have somebody else fill that spot,” Stafford said. “But if they just put a different actor in as her character it would suck.”

Many may recognize Reneé Rapp for her breakout role as Regina George in Broadway’s production of “Mean Girls,” where she rose to fame as a teenager. Murray is Rapp’s first television role, where she plays a witty blonde with an eye for fashion. Her style isn’t the source of Rapp’s success, however. According to Price-Huish, her character in “The Sex Lives of College Girls” acts as a great representative for the queer community.

"I feel like, for feminine-presenting people, there’s not a lot of super positive queer representation, because it’s mostly gay men,” Price-Huish said. “So it makes it a real bummer that they’re getting rid of her character.”

Although she’s leaving the show, Reneé Rapp is far from leaving the spotlight. In the midst of returning to her role of Regina George for a “Mean Girls” movie musical, Rapp has been writing and releasing music. Following her 2022 EP, “Everything to Everyone,” Rapp has since released two singles to promote her upcoming album, as well as announcing a tour with a stop at Seattle’s Paramount theater in October.

“Comfort character” has become a common term in this generation of media-influenced teenagers. For many, Leighton Murray was just that. Reneé Rapp’s depiction of a college girl navigating not only coming out, but the classic college “hookup culture” hits home for a lot of the show’s viewers; I would not be remotely surprised if it lost a few of its biggest fans.

You can watch the first two seasons of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” on MAX, and check out Reneé Rapp’s music on streaming platforms.

Reach writer Mackenzie Oliver at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @kenzieroliver

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.