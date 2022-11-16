Concert Review: A year later, Lucy Dacus returns to Seattle

Six new releases, 60 tour stops, and 13 months later, Lucy Dacus stepped back onto a Seattle stage, blue electric guitar cradled across her chest.

As she stepped up to the microphone, synth humming behind her, a gentle smile crossed over her lips as she began “Triple Dog Dare.” The crowd roared as recognition hit, and as lights flashed and caught the smoke in the air, Dacus whirled toward her bass player, trading smiles between verses.

While Dacus opened with the same song last year, this time, there was a different air to the Moore Theatre. A year prior, Dacus’ performance at the Neptune Theatre shone with tentative, nervous hope — for her career, for her tour, for the world moving toward whatever came after 18 long pandemic months of staring at walls.

On her second trip to Seattle, much of that hesitation had disappeared. Dacus boldly strode across the stage, twirling her mic during breaks, and striking poses with her band. There was a vicious sort of joy to the way she moved and sang that is new — touring has transformed her into a force to be reckoned with.

However, traditions have endured. Songs from her previous albums, “Historian” and “No Burden,” found their way back onto the setlist, including crowd favorites “Night Shift” and “I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore.” Dacus continued to include covers in her set, altered to fit her own style — “Home Again” by Carole King and “Believe” by Cher replaced Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark,” much to the set’s advantage.

Listening to Dacus perform is its own sort of therapy: both her songs and the ones she chooses to cover pull your emotions up out of your chest and force you to examine them — at least, for as long as the song lasts. Both fit right into the themes of her 2021 album “Home Video.” “Home Again,” which is distinctly mournful, reminds us that the place we grew up, no matter whether or not it still stands, is somewhere we can never return to. “Believe” promises that there is still somewhere else we will belong.

And just as last year, she closed with an unreleased song.

“You cannot record this,” Dacus said, pausing before she began. “If you see someone trying to record it, be mean to them ... I wanna be the first one to record it.”

To respect her wishes, I will leave the song in the dark, but I will say this: Dacus has worried in the past about being pigeonholed into “sad girl with a guitar” music, as she confessed in a 2021 interview with Rolling Stones.

Even as her new releases lean more and more into heart-wrenching acoustics rather than the rock of her earlier albums, there is no doubt that the music she creates will continue to be blasted from car stereos and shouted back at her onstage.

Dacus’ music is a form of emotional catharsis, a reminder that it is OK to scream until your voice goes out. Sometimes, that’s the only way you’ll heal.

Dacus’ most recent album, “Home Video,” is available on all major streaming platforms and can be purchased on her website.

Reach contributing writer Abigail Boyer at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aelizawrites.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.