Concert review: Arlo Parks brings sunshine to Seattle with her Collapsed in Sunbeams tour

After an unexpected break from live shows, Arlo Parks returned to Seattle for her first ever headlining tour, “Collapsed in Sunbeams,” on Sept. 27.

The Showbox provided the perfect atmosphere for the opening act, Puma Blue. The London-based artist and his backing band walked humbly onstage carrying their Rainier beer cans as if they were playing a gig at a local dive bar.

Despite initially competing with some chatter from the audience, Puma Blue quickly caught the attention of the small crowd with the soulful voice of lead singer, Jacob Allen. The complex layers of sound, combined with Allen’s sensual stage presence, makes the listener feel as if they’re chain smoking in the bedroom of a British man who looks like he could ruin your life, nicely.

A highlight of Puma Blue’s performance was the multiple saxophone solos by Stefan Haerle, a multi-instrumentalist and producer.

After a brief intermission, it was time for Parks to come onstage. Her excitement was immediately evident from the moment I saw her dancing in the wings, waiting for her cue.

Once onstage, Parks quickly captured the attention of everyone in attendance. Her genuine excitement and joy lit up the stage and brought smiles to most, if not all, of the crowd’s faces. It was clear that she had a strong desire to connect with the audience. After just a few minutes on stage, she had already executed her lofty goal.

One of my favorite moments of the night occurred when the band members managed to get everyone to clap on the beat together. Even though the audience ranged widely in terms of race, gender, and age, this simple, yet effective move by Parks and crew had every member of the audience clapping, dancing, moving, and grooving.

Parks later mentioned during her performance that Seattle is one of her favorite cities to perform in.

“I always feel so at home here, and I don’t say that everywhere,” Parks said. “The reason I say this is that everytime I come to Seattle, I look out, and I see just such a melting pot of different people, and everyone is just grinning and throwing themselves into the music. It’s just so beautiful.”

Throughout her set, Parks performed a mix of some of her most popular, older songs like “Cola” and “Softly,” as well as tracks from her debut album, “Collapsed in Sunbeams.”

Despite her music covering heavy topics like homophobia, mental health, and relationships, Parks made a point to emphasize that her songs were primarily about connection and support. The one thing she wanted people to take away from her music was that they are not alone.

Parks was extremely candid about her own mental health, mentioning that she has been in a hard place and had recently taken a break from touring to focus on herself.

Based on her energy that night, Parks seemed deeply appreciative to be performing live once again, and her audience felt just as grateful for her return. One can only hope that her second album will bring her back to Seattle in the future with just as much passion and energy as her debut.

Arlo Parks’ music can be found on major streaming platforms, as well as her website.

Reach contributing writer Maddie Keating at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_ddiie

