Elemental: Pixar’s steamy summer romance

On June 16, Disney’s Pixar released their newest animated feature film, “Elemental”. Set in an alternate universe filled with vibrant animation and family-friendly humor, “Elemental” is by all definitions a kids’ movie. And yet, I, a 19-year-old girl, jumped at the opportunity to watch and review it.

While I like to think I am no longer as nerdy as my 13-year-old self, I still stay up to date on Pixar releases and projects. This secret passion is what led me to “Elemental”, a film that has left me, along with most reviewers I’ve seen, with mixed feelings. While I certainly agree with the more positive side of it’s critical reception, “Elemental” lands itself in an uncertain time for Pixar. It is no secret that many of their recent films have not shared their historic critical acclaim.

Before digging into the harsher complexities of the film, I would like to make it clear that “Elemental” is, for lack of a better word, lovely. If there is a category in which Pixar never seems to fail, it is their animation. This movie is stunning. Every frame contains details that anyone could pour over for days. The brightness of the film carried it off the screen, immersing viewers into the beautiful, colorful, scenery of Element City. Similarly, the elements themselves shine. The movement created through the animation of fire, water, earth, and air create some of the most dynamic visual story telling I have ever seen.

Complementing the visuals is, of course, the story itself. Elemental City serves as a pseudo New York City, beginning the film with immigrants pouring in to what we can only assume is an Ellis Island equivalent. We watch the Lumen family seek refuge in Elemental City, a town clearly not designed for the scorching nature of Fire People. After facing displacement, xenophobia, and rejection, they manage to find their way and establish a bustling immigrant neighborhood.

With the Lumen’s shop becoming a center for their community, we are introduced to their now grown-up daughter, Ember. As the desire to be the perfect daughter drives Ember into a multitude of troubles that happen to further the plot, we are also introduced to Wade Ripple, a well-intentioned, occasionally ignorant, frat boy-esque Water Person. As you may have guessed, romance was quickly set aflame.

As the relationship Ember and Wade faces its trials and tribulations, the movie examines the complexities of Ember’s experience as a second-generation immigrant. We are shown the contrasts between mainland Elemental City and the secluded Fire Town. While we see very little of the Earth and Air People, it appears that they have no trouble living hand-in-hand with the Water People.

The film bites off a lot, and largely draws inspiration from director Peter Sohn’s youth as a child of immigrants in New York City. The gravitas of Ember’s life is somewhat contrasted by her romance with Wade. The duo certainly confronts their differences of privilege, including what is clearly a metaphor for ‘wokeness’ without understanding on behalf of Wade’s family in a hilarious “meet the parents” scene. However, their connection serves as a light side plot in the film. And yes, (I promised my mom I’d make this joke) it gets steamy.

While the film has its hits and misses, I’m inclined to say it is one of Pixar’s best in recent years. Many have argued that the plot fell flat in the shadow of its extended metaphor for the immigrant experience, and there may be merit to that. However, I found this simplicity comforting, even in its most cliché moments. The film pulled at my heartstrings; my eyes were certainly red from crying by the end. “Elemental’s” beauty and return to the classic Pixar formula reflects a positive outlook for the studio, and I look forward to seeing what they have to offer next

If you find yourself with nothing to do this summer, or are in need of some childlike-wonder, I really do recommend “Elemental.” Kid's movie or not, it’s a perfect June release. “Elemental” hit theaters June 16 and runs until July 7 throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Reach General Sections Editor Piper Davidson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @PiperDavs

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.