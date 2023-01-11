‘Everybody still loves you’: An intimate night with Mirabai Kukathas

As the rain came down in fits on Jan. 6, a Friday evening, The Vera Project glowed from within, a haven against the winter weather that chased its audience indoors.

The lobby, plastered with posters of past shows and murals by local artists, had been converted for the occasion into a small stage bathed in purple light — a horseshoe of microphones, speaker stacks, and drum kits sat on-level with the audience.

Gathered to watch Seattle native Mirabai Kukathas perform that evening, the intimate and warm crowd made fast friends with each other and the performers that moved through them. An entire community came together for a show that swapped genres with every act.

King Sheim, led by “punk-pop princess” Celeste Felsheim in a swirling, fairy-like dress, opened the show with a bang. The group pounded through their music, drummer Baylee Harper and bassist Stephanie Jones following along without a second of hesitation.

Their music was perfectly put together, raucous and shining with tongue-in-cheek certainty. Listening is not entirely unlike playing chicken with a freight train — you know you’re going to lose. You know you’ll be crushed, but you can’t help staring into the headlights for as long as your heart will let you.

They left energy high — a mosh pit formed somewhere around their song “Spiders!” and stayed through the very end of their set, making them a hard act to follow. But Kukathas, both the headliner and middle act, did so with ease.

Kukathas wound the audience back down to earth with their clear voice and gentle vibrato. While her albums are heavy with gorgeous harmonies, for the first half of her set she was alone onstage, playing stripped-down, haunting versions of her songs that come across as more honest in their simplicity.

Their songs are terrifyingly honest — they speak plainly of anxieties that many of us find hard to put into words. Her most heartbreaking songs are filled with a simple eloquence that is hard to repeat without your throat closing up.

“My entire life, singing had been what I did to calm myself down, feel like a person, express my feelings,” Kukathas said. “I had to learn songwriting as a function of survival.”

Love, to Kukathas, is an essential piece of that survival, and their art reflects this. While their set frequently tumbled into songs about romantic love (like “Balcony Scene” and “Canary”), pieces like “Machete in My Spine” and “more credit,” which were steeped in family legend and aching platonic affection, helped the audience not only understand Kukathas’ life, but also the people whose hands helped to shape it.

As her friends heckled her from the crowd, her mother stood in the front row for the entire set with her cellphone camera pointed proudly at the stage. Kukathas sang her love back out to them.

“I’m very lucky,” Kukathas said. “And I’ve written a lot of songs about … what does it mean to love somebody, what does it mean to be loved by somebody, in terms of your family and your friends, because I think those are kinds of love we don’t get enough art talking about — and it’s the kind I care about making.”

While that drive echoed throughout all their songs, the culmination of this came during the opening lines of “baby k’s lullaby,” a gentle melody Kukathas wrote for the nights where their worries kept them awake.

The lyrics echo a book her parents read to her when she was small and specifically recall a note that her father left for her on one of her worst days. During the show, she sang the lines while looking straight into her mother’s eyes.

“Everybody still loves you,” Kukathas sang, voice thick with emotion. “You are forgiven, go to sleep.”

By the time their band joined them onstage, the whole crew felt like old friends to the audience as well. They cruised through Kukathas’ EP, “Eventually,” bouncing off of each others’ riffs and cracking jokes about getting lost in downtown Seattle.

“This was the first project where it was just [us] three friends in a room,” Kukathas said. “I sang them all the songs, and they picked [their favorites] … then we were in the living room, and recording.”

The joy of watching people who love each other play together, and the catharsis of a concert that felt equally like a confessional, stuck around long after funk band MidPak took the stage to lead the crowd through one last jam session.

Kukathas’ songs remind us that romance is not the end, and that the things our brains try to convince us of late at night are not always what is true. Mostly, Kukathas argues that loving people — whoever they are, in whatever ways they come into our lives — helps us through the bad days. You are never as unloveable as you fear you are, even when you, like Kukathas, struggle to find enough forgiveness to fall asleep.

Supporting acts King Sheim and MidPak can be listened to on Spotify and Soundcloud, respectively. Kukathas’s new EP, “Eventually,” along with the rest of her discography, is available on all major streaming platforms.

