‘Freedom’s Path’: A UW alum’s Civil War feature

“Freedom’s Path” is an ambitious Civil War film with genuinely impressive production quality, but quite a few narrative missteps. The film, which took over 10 years to make, is writer, director, and UW alum Brett Smith’s first feature film.

The film follows William, a young white Union soldier (played by Gerran Howell) who panics in his first-ever battle and deserts his battalion. As he’s bleeding out, he’s rescued by Kitch (played by RJ Cyler), a runaway slave. Kitch leads William back to a cabin, where a family of freed slaves have carved out a steady life amidst the wild Southern landscape.

The Civil War narrative mostly melts away into a slice-of-life film, exploring the brotherhood between Kitch and William as they assist the family with their secret task: helping slaves escape through the Underground Railroad. In the background, a despicable, yet predictable slave catcher (played by Ewen Bremner) is intent on hunting Kitch down.

It’s a familiar storyline: a white kid and a Black kid learn that they’re not so different from each other after all. The message is a little simple, and it causes some awkward moments, such as when William ignorantly asks if slavery has done some good. William eventually learns, but I am personally tired of the “slightly racist, but not irredeemably so” white character.

However, there’s no denying the clear and vibrant chemistry between the two lead actors. Cyler is the standout performance in this film, who easily would’ve made a more compelling protagonist than William. He delivers flashes of defiant anger, but also humor and compassion that make him impossible to dislike.

To its credit, the movie mostly sidesteps the traditional white savior narrative. William is the one who needs physical, emotional, and spiritual care, and the movie never depicts him as the hero who uses his privilege to defend the oppressed from harm.

Howell sells the innocent naivete and anxious self-doubts of William. At the same time, his helplessness makes him a little uninteresting, especially compared to Cyler’s commanding screen presence.

For an indie film made on the barest of budgets, the production quality is fantastic. Cinematographer Chris Koser, a fellow Pacific Northwest native, captures the natural beauty of Arkansas with sweeping wide shots, and every scene is lit warmly by sun or candlelight.

Additionally, the beginning of the film is home to some strong action sequences — including a full-on battle filled with clouds of gunsmoke and artillery fire — with confident camerawork and tense editing.

It’s clear that everyone behind the camera had good intentions and a passion for history. Smith emphasized that the film was a collaborative effort, stressing how important it was to bring the stories of real people to the screen.

“It’s coming from a place of humility, first and foremost,” Smith said.

Smith referred to the Federal Writers’ Project as part of his research, which is an archive from the 1930s where writers and interviewers were sent across America to transcribe over 2,000 first-hand accounts of life under slavery.

Many of the film’s details were directly inspired by these first-hand stories, which gives greater weight to the film’s more emotional and painful sequences. The movie doesn’t shy away from the horrors of war and slavery, though it doesn’t quite cross the line into exploitation as many similar films do.

“Freedom’s Path” balances these moments of violence with plenty of time exploring the joy and friendship shared by the community of free people in the South. It’s in these moments, when the film follows two friends teaching each other to fish and swim in the lake, or a community dancing and celebrating by a bonfire, that the film shines the strongest.

“Freedom’s Path” is a moving, albeit predictable, period piece with strong acting and great visuals. The ending messages are genuine, but can feel trite when considering the all-too-frequent depiction of Black pain in the media. The film also clumsily fails to explore the Black characters in a context apart from serving William’s character growth.

However, the film remains a technically strong debut for an alum filmmaker and supports a good cause. A portion of every ticket sold will go to a scholarship fund for underrepresented historically Black colleges and university (HBCU) students through the film’s partnership with HBCU GO.

“Freedom’s Path” is now playing in limited theaters.

Reach contributing writer Justin Shen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @justinnshen

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.