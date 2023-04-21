‘Game of Thrones’: The escapism of high fantasy

Editor’s note: “Binge-able” is a biweekly column exploring the TV binging habits of the UW community.

In the first installment of this column, I briefly mentioned my roommate’s habit of rewatching “Game of Thrones” when she’s stressed. When I first discovered this about her, I found it strange. I didn’t quite understand how a show so dramatic and violent could be comforting. That was until I began thinking more about the fantasy genre and watching more of the show myself.

Unlike last week’s “Gilmore Girls,” I didn’t grow up watching “Game of Thrones.” I certainly had my fair share of fantasy — “The Lord of the Rings” and “Star Wars” were staples in my house — but I never ventured into the TV side of the genre. My dad attempted to make me a fan in eighth grade, but my mom shut it down after overhearing some less-than-family-friendly scenes in the first episode. Equipped with my parents’ HBO account and encouragement from my die-hard roommate, I have recently restarted my journey into the show.

With every new episode I watch, I become more fascinated with the land of Westeros, and more importantly, the people in it. “Game of Thrones” begins by introducing you to three families whose storylines are all deeply interconnected. The plot isn’t spoon fed to you; the first episode jumps right in and leaves you to connect the dots yourself. The longer you watch, the more the characters and worldbuilding begin to fall into place.

The fantastical world building is clearly a highlight of the show, and arguably its greatest strength. First-year Jack Jackson spoke to me about his perspective as he rewatches the show.

“I started watching it when it was first coming out,” Jackson said. “I was very young, but still, I appreciated the show. The world building in ‘Game of Thrones’ is amazing — the way that they design the world and add elemental threats to it is very great.”

While there is no lack of characters fighting each other, the natural elements of Westeros constantly present themselves as a core part of the show. The importance of seasons is known even to those who haven’t even seen the show, as almost anyone can quote the iconic line, “Winter is coming.”

Similarly, the landscape of the show is essential to the plot, and an understanding of the different islands, regions, and the importance of the northern wall immerses the viewer into the fantasy world. This escapism is what many find so comforting about the show, as it allows you to put the real world on pause for a little while.

The world building isn’t the only highlight of the show, as the intertwined family dynamics create a tangled web of characters that produce lovable heroes and powerful antagonists. Many characters walk the line between good and evil, and their complexity is what makes their performances so impactful.

“The characters are also a big high point of the show — Daenerys is one of the best female characters,” Jackson said. “I think the way the actors convey their characters is amazing. I like hating my enemies, and that’s something Joffrey and Cersei do perfectly, so it’s really cool to see those characters be hated on because you know the actors are going all out for it.”

Between the elaborate world and web of characters, “Game of Thrones” truly creates a universe you can escape into. Fictional war and family politics may be intense, but it is far more interesting than the homework you’ve been putting off. It is no surprise that many find the show comforting, as it is so far from the world we all live in.

Many complain about the show’s ending, which only goes to show how attached and invested fans are to the characters and their stories. The show isn’t for the faint of heart — be prepared for plenty of violence, sex, and gore. But, if you love fantasy, I’m certain you will join the hundreds of students who call this show one of their favorites.

“You will be enthralled by it,” Jackson said.

