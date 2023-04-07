‘Gilmore Girls’: Ambience, female connection, and growing up

Editor’s note: “Binge-able” is a biweekly column exploring the TV binging habits of the UW community.

Everyone has their comfort shows. When my roommate is stressed, she rewatches “Game of Thrones.” My mom watches “The Great British Baking Show” after a long day at work and my brother watches “Star Trek” when he’s sick. And each year, when fall quarter rolls around, and the leaves start to change color, students everywhere rewatch “Gilmore Girls.”

Fall of 2016, a lot of things were happening. Most importantly, my 12-year-old self discovered “Gilmore Girls.” At home “sick” for a week, I sat on the floor of my living room rainbow-looming while burning through all seven original seasons of the show. Fast forward seven years, I find myself in a dorm room, crocheting as I hit play on my favorite season for the hundredth time.

When I decided to begin writing about comfort shows, “Gilmore Girls” is the first one that came to mind. Set in the small Connecticut town of Stars Hollow, “Gilmore Girls” follows the life of Lorelai Gilmore and her teenage daughter, Rory. Through seven seasons, we see Rory grow up and wrangle with the drama and interpersonal conflicts of high school and college, while also balancing her close relationship with her mom. The two women are accompanied by a cast of quirky townspeople, complicated extended family, and of course, love interests.

While Rory and Lorelai are plagued by the drama of “main character syndrome,” the large majority of the plot is centered around relatively mundane, routine elements of life. This creates the level of relatability that draws so many into the show and keeps them watching over and over again.

First-year Andrea Calderon explained why the show is one she always finds herself coming back to.

“The familiarity of high school and being a teenage girl, especially since I started watching that in high school, it just reminds me of growing up,” Calderon said. “And my favorite season is fall, and that seems to be like the only season they have in the show. So that’s why I like it.”

First-year Lauren McGrath had a similar perspective to Calderon, noting the cozy nature of the show.

“I feel like it is really relatable for the age we are in right now, because [Rory] is going through the same kind of things we are going through, from high school to adjusting to college,” McGrath said. “I really liked the music. I felt like the soundtrack was really comforting, and also, the fall vibes are super nice and made me feel all cozy.”

If “Gilmore Girls” is known for one thing, it is its distinct “fall vibe.” Even the episodes that are meant to be set in summer or spring seem to have a warm, orange filter over them. I’ve always found that this really solidifies the connection between the show and the beginning of the new school year.

As McGrath mentioned, the soft music of the show does wonders for romanticizing the weather changing and classes starting. I almost find it motivating, hoping this will be the year I’m as organized as Rory Gilmore.

On top of the storylines surrounding school and romance, “Gilmore Girls” tackles complicated aspects of family, most notably the relationship between a mother and a daughter. The close, open relationship between Rory and Lorelai is contrasted by Lorelai’s closed off relationship with her own mother, Emily. The struggles of communication and connection between these three generations of women often sets the framework for the show’s various storylines, and illustrates how delicate and complicated maternal relationships can be.

The show’s emphasis on female friendship, family, and love sets it apart from so many other coming-of-age shows. While there is no lack of “boy problems,” for Rory, Lorelai, and even Emily, the story always comes back to the relationships they have with each other. Speaking to the women in my life, so many of them have found glimpses of their own maternal relationship in the stories of Lorelai and Rory, or Lorelai and Emily, or even both.

Blending together ambience, familiarity, and relatability, there is no question as to why so many find comfort in rewatching “Gilmore Girls.” Hearing the first notes of the theme song, “Where you Lead,” I find myself transported back to Stars Hollow, where you never have to face the world alone.

Reach columnist Piper Davidson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @PiperDavs

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.