Hollywood’s obsession with Black trauma porn

One of my favorite pastimes is watching film and TV, whether it be with my friends, my family, or by myself. It’s something that I find comfort in, and love to dissect with others afterwards.

However, whenever I come across media with Black people as the focus, I always have to take a step back and do a deep dive on whether or not I should expect to see some form of racial violence against a Black person.

It’s a bittersweet experience. On one hand, I’m happy that I get to see an aspect of my identity represented on screen, but I’m also constantly worried that I’ll find myself staring at someone being brutalized for being Black. With the constant cycle of police brutality videos, cases where police officers get off scot free despite their sins, and more, media such as film and TV can offer solace from all the racial strife.

However, for Black media, it seems to be the opposite. It made me begin to question why Black trauma porn — when the trauma of Black people is exploitatively centered in a storyline — is so prevalent in our media today, and whether or not it’s doing more harm than good.

Cinematic narratives that depict slavery, police brutality, the Jim Crow era, and so forth are extremely important, because they shed light on a history that has been hidden for many years. Hollywood’s history of Black representation has traveled in many different directions. In Hollywood’s beginning, Black representation was virtually nonexistent. When it finally did appear, they were brief caricatures of Black people based on stereotypes, such as the “mammy” character.

The lives and experiences of Black people were not being told to a wide audience until around the ‘70s, with the rise of the Blaxploitation genre, which, despite its flaws, began to show Black people as powerful, independent characters.

Now, we have big blockbuster films that depict various eras of Black life in the United States. While pain and oppression are important aspects of Black experience, there is a fine line to be tread in the ways in which these narratives are presented on-screen.

American ethnic studies professor M. Aziz explains how the difference between a film that portrays these depictions well versus poorly lies in the intentionality, care, and sensitivity put into it, as well as how it captures the complex inner lives of the people in these circumstances.

“I think for me … a film that looks at [brutality] in a way that gives us something new or handles it with a certain amount of intentionality and care, and does it in a way that captures the complex lives of Black folks, is different from a movie that might be more run of the mill,” Aziz said.

When depicted well, TV and film can showcase important aspects of Black life and history properly, in a way that can reach across ethnic and racial lines. However, these scenes can take a toll on Black people, and when done wrong, can have negative effects.

“Sometimes, either folks who are Black or non-Black can become desensitized to the overwhelming influx of such media, or, Black folks, in particular, can really begin to feel that pain over and over again,” Aziz said.

Meshell Sturgis, a Ph.D student in the department of communication, explained how watching heavy scenes of brutality can be draining for Black individuals. Sturgis argued that there are alternative ways to imply racism and hate crimes on screen without employing such graphic detail.

“I do think there is power in people seeing these things, but the visual is not the only way in which we know,” Sturgis said.

One way to depict the Black experience in a unique way is by using fantastical genres such as fantasy, science fiction, and horror. Using these genres gives artists the ability to find creative ways to depict real world issues, such as racism and racial trauma.

Lando Tosaya, a Ph.D student in the department of communication, talked about their love of horror being used to convey the Black experience, with shows such as Misha Green’s “Lovecraft Country” and films like Jordan Peele’s “Us.” They explained that horror is able to capture the Black experience well, as being Black in the United States is its own kind of horror.

“When you think about it, our Black pasts are horrifying … but in the end, that’s our reality,” Tosaya said.

While horror still maintains graphic scenes, the ways in which it is presented is unique and fully expected, as it is a staple of the genre. The genre creates a safe space to view heavy, complex topics outside the realm of reality.

While good depictions of Black trauma are possible, there still needs to be other depictions of Black people outside of our oppression. Film and TV depicting Black love, adventure, and loss outside of oppression are few and far between, hence why movies such as Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” and shows such as Quinta Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary” are revered in the Black community.

Celebrating all aspects of Black identity beyond their oppression is truly needed, not only to counteract the many violent scenes of Black people on-screen, but to also show the other facets of life and normalcy outside of racism. While we need movies and TV that show us the reality of Black oppression, we also need media that showcases Black joy, curiosity, and individuality.

Reach writer Elizabeth Mugho at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ElizabethMugho

