‘House’: The horrors of growing up

Editor’s note: “Living the Ribbon” is a bi-weekly column looking at the coming-of-age films and stories of the UW and those who attend it.
Warning: Mild spoilers ahead.
Horror movies have always been a comfort to me.
I know it’s a concept unimaginable to a lot of people, but since I was young, I’ve had a genuine love and appreciation for scary movies. It’s a love so deep that most horror films are genuinely calming to me — I can put one on no matter what mood I’m in, and know I’ll have a good time.
One movie I visited a few years ago in search of a relaxing scare was the 1977 Japanese horror film, “House.” The cult classic film is lauded by critics and fans alike for its unique, fast-paced, and highly stylized editing. The film is a horror comedy, with a plot derived partially from director Nobuhiko Ôbayashi’s own daughter. Toho, the company that produced “House,” was apparently tired of losing money on films that were comprehensible — so they went all in on a film that was purposefully incomprehensible.
“House” starts off like any coming-of-age movie would — it explores the friendships between schoolgirl Gorgeous and her friends Melody, Sweet, Fantasy, Mac, Kung Fu, and Prof. After Gorgeous learns that her widowed father plans to marry again, she quickly plans a vacation with her friends to her aunt’s mansion in the countryside to escape thoughts of her father’s new wife. Tensions rise during the sleepover as each of the girls go missing, gradually being killed and eaten by Gorgeous’ aunt.
Third-year student Sasha Winter also has a collection of comfort horror movies, with “House” being one of her favorites.
“In my mind, a comfort horror movie is a movie where I can set aside my real-life struggles and just really get into the conflict of the movie,” Winter said.
Winter and I are not the first to refer to our favorite horror films as comforting. An article from Screen Queens tackles the concept of comfort horror movies, searching for an explanation in the formulaic nature of genres like slasher films or found footage horror. When you’ve seen enough of these kinds of movies, the plot beats are predictable in a way that is relaxing to watch unfold.
Rewatching a favored horror film is also a quick way to make it comforting. In an article from The Atlantic that examines why we rewatch our favorite movies, they found that rewatching movies requires less mental energy and triggers our nostalgia, explaining why we continue to revisit them.
Winter, who has seen the film about four times, appreciates how “House” establishes an interest in the main character’s life, and then “deals with her problems in a totally diagonal way.”
Winter also expressed that rewatching “House” is a completely different experience than watching it for the first time.
“Horror movies are so different the second or third time you watch them,” Winter said. “When you’re first watching a horror movie, you are in front of the scene … the [more] times you watch it, you’re let behind the curtain because you know what to expect. You have all these new layers of enjoyment, you notice all the things you didn’t know the first time. It kind of feels like you’re in on a joke.”
On a first watch of “House,” I found myself caught off guard, focusing mostly on the jarring editing and special effects. Rewatching the film for this article, the film’s deeper themes began to take hold in my mind, and I thought about the interesting ways it explores the horror in grief and girlhood.
“It is about [Gorgeous’] coming-of-age, and the passing of her mother, and her father moving on … That’s really scary and jarring for someone her age,” Winter said. “The whole idea of leaving that behind and taking solace in a fun trip with your friends, and then finding that you can’t get away from it that easily, that it’ll still follow you no matter what you’re doing. This is something I wasn’t even thinking about the first time I watched the movie.”
Watching “House” is like watching a Studio Ghibli movie — that is, if everything that could possibly go wrong did. The film is weirdly happy and dreamy despite the horror that unfolds in it. I won’t even try to detail the film’s ending, but needless to say, it’s not the Ghibli ending you might be hoping for.
“It’s a movie with a happy beginning and a very weird, sad ending,” Winter said. “It’s sad knowing that whatever evil was going on [in the house eventually] got to [Gorgeous].”
Reach columnist Natalie Roy at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nataliedroy
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.