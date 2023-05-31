When I listen to Leith Ross, it’s usually in the holy space of “floor time,” in which I recover from my feelings being too big for my body by pressing myself into the striped carpet of my dorm room with my headphones blasting. “Floor time” is healing to me in the same way Ross’ music is healing.

The Canadian singer has mastered the art of turning the feelings we all have but lack the words to express into song — something that the audience at the Neptune Theatre on May 19 seemed keenly aware of.

This awareness of the weight of Ross’ music, however, didn’t stop the crowd from being one of the kindest, most engaged, and enthusiastic audiences I’ve ever had the pleasure to be a part of. As both reporter and photographer, I found myself turning away from the stage and out toward the audience. Their passion filled the theater in a genuinely magical way as they sang along with each set, held each other, and shared community in the moment.

As the openers took to the stage, the crowd watched with rapt attention. Though Kaleah Lee and Searows both confessed their nerves about performing in between songs, they were met with cries of support and encouragement.

The true mark of the crowd’s kindness and the performers’ talent was the near silence. Except for the hum of people singing along, Lee’s clear and melancholic voice echoed throughout the room as she sang about wanting to feel something, and Searows elicited my first tears of the evening with his haunting and mournful cries about things ending.

But there would be more tears to come from both myself and the audience (that’s the fun thing about sad music, you get to hear people actively sobbing at concerts) as Ross finally took to the stage and promptly leveled the crowd.

Most notably, during an instrumental before transitioning into their first song “5am,” Ross sang, “I don’t know you and I may never, but something is understood.” Ross then thanked us for coming, singing that it means everything to them.

This is the heart of Ross as a performer — thoughtful, thankful, and searching for connection.

Between songs off their brand new album “To Learn” — which dropped the day of the concert — they pulled questions out of a box for them and their band to answer. The box led the audience and performer down anecdotal paths about the Loch Ness Monster, an impromptu singalong to “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” from Disney’s “Hercules,” and the joys of being queer.

Despite headlining a sold-out show in a theater that seats 1,000 people, Ross’ performance felt as if we were in a tiny little space sharing music between friends.

I think that’s understandable, looking at them as an artist. Talking to them after the show, I learned that their discography is their diary: their songs help both them and their listeners process intense feelings as the music slowly becomes a shared entity.

Despite the fact that “To Learn” had been out for less than a day, I could feel exactly how communal Ross’ music is as the crowd joined them in singing through the near-entirety of the album. There was clear devotion in the crowd, their faces, and their tears as Ross and their talented band brought us back to their older work, devastating us with “Monogamy,” “I’d Have to Think About It,” and at the audience’s request, “Grown Up.”

As the concert came to a close with the final song of the night and crowd-favorite “We’ll Never Have Sex,” the audience united one last time to croon (and cry) their way through the less than two minute song.

“I think there is no possible way for a human being to conceptualize what hundreds of people singing along to something that you write in private could possibly mean emotionally,” Ross said in an interview after the show. “I will never ever, ever, ever be able to understand it, but it’s just incredible.”

Ross went on to talk further about a recent crisis they had before playing the penultimate song of the night.

“I really mourn the opportunity to know, truly know, the people that come to the shows, and it’s hard to reconcile that I may never,” Ross said.

However, they noted that they’re getting better at recognizing the beautiful complexity of their fans’ lives, and even if they can’t get to know everyone, they can at least share a room and their work. They also told the crowd how grateful they are for sharing the space with them through the disconnect, noting that the joy in the room made their fear so much smaller.

When I asked about what they would tell everyone if they had the chance, Ross paused before answering.

“I really am super-hyper aware of their individual humanity,” Ross said. “It is very constantly on my mind that we’re just so equally complicated and beautiful and crazy and awesome, and that doesn’t go away when we share a space together.”

I, for one, am so, so grateful to have shared a space with them.

Ross’ latest album “To Learn” is out now on all streaming platforms, and their openers, Kaleah Lee and Searows, can also be listened to wherever you get your music.

Reach contributing writer and photographer Chloe Peterson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @cpphoto_

