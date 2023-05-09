The first time I ever heard MUNA, I was half asleep in the blue-tinged early morning light of a high school friend’s kitchen. Their older sibling — who I barely knew — leaned over their phone and told me, “I think you might like this song.” They started quietly playing “I Know a Place,” the band’s breakout hit from their first album, “About U.”

To say that that moment changed the trajectory of my life would not be an understatement. As I found myself in a crowd that quite possibly consisted of half of Seattle’s queer population, I realized how momentous that first listen truly was.

The band took Seattle by storm April 17 at the Showbox SODO, kicking off their “Life’s So Fun” tour with a bang. Fresh off the heels of their debut Coachella performance, MUNA has taken off like a rocket, adding to an impressive resume of working with industry titans like Lorde, Taylor Swift, and boygenius.

The indie pop trio, comprised of Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson, and Josette “Jo” Maskin, focuses their music on capturing love in all its forms: falling in, falling out, falling headfirst into regret for past lovers, and falling forward into your new life. Their music screams of queer and trans joy, and I would expect nothing less from the band whose concerts are affectionately dubbed “gay church.”

The audience came to life as the band took the stage, jumping and chanting along. The band’s electric energy only intensified during crowd favorites such as their heartbreak anthem, “Stayaway.” It’s easy to lose yourself in the energy and let the emotion sweep over you when you’re listening to a song that can aptly be described as a club banger for people on SSRIs — MUNA took that energy and harnessed it.

In the midst of the crowd, I was once again reminded of my first listen of ”I Know a Place.” The song was initially written for a dying friend about a place where queer people could feel safe, imagined as a dance club. However, the song — in which Gavin croons about a queer space free of weapons — took on added weight after the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Florida. Whether those weapons are emotional or literal, people should be free to dance, sing, and be part of a group of people that reflects who they are and accepts them.

In an interview with TIME, Gavin noted that the song was “meant to serve as encouragement for our community to remain vulnerable and kind and hopeful in the face of violence.”

I’ll confess, MUNA hits close to home for me on a multitude of levels. Their music has been a constant companion as I’ve gone kicking and screaming through the hardest heartbreak of my life. I saw them in Portland in August 2022 when I was newly grieving, and had probably the closest thing to a religious experience I’ll ever know as I cried my eyes out in a sea of strangers. This time, I was surrounded by new friends and a heart that’s still not healed, but more on the mend.

Healing has been a critical pillar of the band’s writing since their very first album, and the theme prevailed in their Showbox set with the heartbreaking “Loose Garment” (a personal favorite) and the anthemic “What I Want.”

In the spirit of being the “greatest band in the world” (part of their branding, which I wholeheartedly agree with), they then kicked things up a notch. MUNA is a sexy band — they’re sensual and they exemplify queer desire, both in their lyrics and how they interact onstage.

The bandmates were grinding together, dancing with one another, and most notably, Maskin and McPherson shared a kiss during their performance of “Crying On the Bathroom Floor.” There’s a whole essay in there somewhere about how incredible it is to see queerness onstage, but I’ll save that for another article.

So, finally, we turn to love.

Coming full-circle, MUNA returned for their encore to thunderous applause to perform “I Know a Place.” As expected, the crowd exploded. The lights notably flashed blue, pink, and white in the colors of the trans flag. Given both the trans identities of McPherson and Maskin, as well as the rise of anti-trans legislation in the country, I don’t think this was much of a coincidence. MUNA gave us somewhere to go where “everyone[’s] gonna lay down their weapons,” and made sure it was a place for all of us.

As they closed out the show with their massively popular lead single off of their most recent album “Silk Chiffon,” the energy was magical. Their love for performing, each other, and the audience made it clear that MUNA deals in love. They’ve been this way, and they’ll stay this way.

MUNA’s latest single, “One That Got Away,” is out now on all music streaming platforms.

Reach contributing writer and photographer Chloe Peterson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @cpphoto_

