‘in(Visibility)’ relocates to winter quarter home

The rotating exhibit called “in(Visibility),” showcasing the firsthand experiences of UW custodial staff created by Evalynn Romano, a graduate of the master of public health and social work programs, has moved to its winter quarter home in the UW Tower.
“in(Visibility)” contains interviews conducted with custodial staff at UW. Romano, who is the daughter of two custodians, views the custodians at UW as family, and applied her background in photography and storytelling to share their stories with the broader UW community.
Through pairing an image of something important to the subject at work with a photo of something meaningful at home, the exhibit excels at humanizing custodial staff members who usually remain invisible to the faculty, staff, and students that they take care of.
The exhibit is now located in the skybridge next to the lobby. The exhibit is open to viewing during UW Tower’s hours of operations — Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The spring quarter location will be announced when the exhibit closes in late March.
Romano will post updates about the exhibit on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Interested students can learn more about the project and how to support custodial staff on the UW Custodian Project website. Interested students are encouraged to reach out and learn more about custodians’ wishes and how to advocate for better conditions to keep the custodians who take care of UW safe.
Reach writer Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
