Jim Henson’s ‘Labyrinth’: Growing up with puppets

Editor’s note: “Living the Ribbon” is a bi-weekly column looking at the coming-of-age films and stories of the UW and those who attend it.
Warning: Mild spoilers ahead.
Kermit the Frog, Gonzo, Elmo, and Cookie Monster are characters many of us grew up with but are not often appreciated in our youth. When we’re young, they feel and act real, but it takes until adulthood to understand the amount of craft and puppeteering that makes those characters come to life.
Jim Henson, the creator of “The Muppets”, is someone who becomes more important to me the older I get. While I enjoyed his shows like “Sesame Street” and “Bear in the Big Blue House” as a child, I have a much deeper appreciation and love for them in adulthood.
While Henson’s most well-known works are on TV, he also directed two fantasy films in the ‘80s. “Labyrinth,” the more well-known of the two and the final feature Henson ever directed, was released in 1986 with lead actors David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly.
The rest of the film’s cast is composed entirely of puppets created by The Jim Henson Company.
After watching “Labyrinth” a year and a half ago in the thick of the pandemic, it instantly became a favorite of mine. Despite being a coming-of-age film with elements clearly aimed towards children, the film remains entertaining and resonated strongly with me, even as a college student.
“Labyrinth” begins with 16-year-old Sarah begrudgingly babysitting her baby brother while her parents leave for the evening. After accidentally giving him over to the Goblin King, played by none other than David Bowie, Sarah ventures into the Goblin King’s labyrinth to rescue her brother.
Ambrose Payne, a third-year real estate student, first watched “Labyrinth” a few months ago during the Halloween season. Payne said that while the story’s progression is simple, the film remains compelling, and he believes that Sarah’s progression as a character is directly tied to her progression in the labyrinth.
“Part of the labyrinth is that it’s constantly changing for [Sarah],” Payne said. “When she changes is when she gets further into the labyrinth … It’s also when she meets people that she’s able to progress through.”
Payne reflected a sentiment that many reviews agree on — the visuals of “Labyrinth” are not as child-friendly as the rest of Henson’s repertoire.
“My parents, although they love David Bowie, they thought it was a terrifying movie for me to watch [as a child],” Payne said. “My first initial thought [of the film] was how silly the plot was … This is a kid’s movie by definition, but I definitely would not want to show it to kids.”
The puppets of “Labyrinth” are often far from cute; Sarah’s guide for most of the film is a wrinkled dwarf named Hoggle and the dingily-colored goblins move around erratically. Even with its unusual creatures, “Labyrinth” builds a fantasy world that is thrilling to watch.
“Labyrinth” never stops worldbuilding. Henson continually introduces fantastical elements only to leave them behind. My favorite example occurs when Sarah meets a worm wearing a scarf who promptly asks her to meet his wife over a cup of tea. Why don’t we see the worm’s wife? How does he expect Sarah to enter his home, a crack in the labyrinth’s bricks? Why is he British? Henson leaves these questions unanswered, and the worm is on screen for less than two minutes.
For Payne, one of the most important aspects of the film is when Sarah follows the Goblin King through a room of gravity-defying staircases and pieces of the broken labyrinth, chasing after her baby brother.
“She, at the end, realizes that she has the power all along … That point I liked,” Payne said. “Her goal is there, she can see it, but it becomes a labyrinth again. David Bowie breaking [the labyrinth], I think it gives her the idea that she can break it too.”
Despite the occasionally creepy elements, the film’s themes and messages are so central to the experiences of growing up that the film was clearly made with children (somewhat) in mind. Sarah gaining agency over her situation to save her brother is a theme that could easily resonate with younger children, especially those with younger siblings. One of the crucial parts of the film is when she defeats the Goblin King with a simple phrase: “You have no power over me.”
“Labyrinth” does not make it subtle that most of the film takes place in Sarah’s imagination. On a rewatch of the film, it’s easy to spot plush toys and figures in Sarah’s bedroom that make it into the labyrinth. Another message of the film that Payne and I both enjoyed is Sarah’s reluctance to grow up and leave behind her fantasy and imagined friends. She clings to her teddy bears and music boxes, but by the end of the film, she is able to tuck them away into the drawers of the desk.
After Sarah’s return home, she looks in her mirror and says to her puppet friends, “I don’t know why but, every now and again in my life, for no reason at all, I need you.” The puppets return, this time in her bedroom, and have a party with her.
There’s a point in our coming-of-age where we have to accept that we’ve outgrown things. “Labyrinth” represents and rejects this idea at the same time. It’s a portrayal of growing up that celebrates that, every once in a while, it’s still fun to play pretend.
Reach columnist Natalie Roy at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nataliedroy
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.