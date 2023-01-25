Kirk and Spock: Your long-lost queer elders

Editor’s note: “Space Gayze” is a quarterly column taking a deep dive into the staples of sci-fi, analyzing gender, sexuality, and queer subtext across a range of iconic movies and TV shows.

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead.

I couldn’t have been older than 15 when I first heard the line that would burn itself into my memory.

“I like this ship,” crowed Scotty, the “Star Trek” engineer’s cheerfully lilting accent at beautifully comedic odds with the tense scene unfolding before me. “You know, it’s exciting.”

I don’t know what exactly about that line resonated with me, but even then, I knew that the starship Enterprise was more than exciting — it’s trope-definingly, pop culture-makingly so. With my heart pounding from the barest snippet of a movie I knew nothing about, I became a Trekkie.

“Star Trek” isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but if you get it, you get it. There is something so utterly human about this franchise that deals in aliens, starships, and strange new worlds. It’s so unfailingly optimistic that one can’t help but be swept up in its unabashed belief in the possibility of a better future for us all. It marries humor and depth, playfulness and seriousness, dichotomy and allegory, all wrapped up in a hilariously self-referential cheesiness that only ripens with time.

But whether you’ve seen zero “Trek” or all 12 shows, I guarantee it’s affected the way you think about media. All your favorite tropes, every fanfiction you’ve ever read, even the very concept of fandom can trace itself back to “Trek” — and its queer importance is a crucially overlooked aspect of pop culture.

When it first ran during the late ‘60s, the intended audience of “Star Trek” (now called the “Original Series,” or “TOS”) was, expectedly, boys and young men. Pitched as a “wagon train to the stars,” it was meant to be a fresh, Space Age take on the classic Western genre.

But unexpectedly, the show was also wildly popular with women. They created fan communities, cheekily referred to as “ladies’ literary societies,” to covertly meet and talk about their favorite characters. These women generated the first works of modern fanfiction, shared secretly among trusted members of “Star Trek” fan circles. They’re the reason why queer fanfiction is also known as “slash fiction,” as the pairing of Kirk and Spock — the show’s primary characters — paved the way for it all.

I often wonder what it would have been like to be one of those enterprising women, who stood at the very frontier of pop culture while simultaneously being forced to hide the richness of their passion and creativity.

I hope that by now the theme of this column is clear: the impossibility of science fiction has long been a way for marginalized people to see themselves (however indirectly) represented in media. But these women flipped that taboo on its head, threatening to expose the show’s tenuous deniability of queerness in their eagerness to flesh out its subtextual meaning.

“‘Star Trek’ has consistently provided a space in which difficult questions about gender and sexuality can be raised, sometimes providing disquieting answers, but more often just allowing the questions to hover in the air,” David Greven, an English professor at the University of South Carolina, wrote.

Allegory, a rhetorical device used to hide deeper meaning, emerges within “Trek” as a way to represent queerness that “can be discovered by interested viewers but can also be ignored or overlooked by those uninterested,” according to Greven.

That’s why the original “Star Trek” is such a fascinating aspect of queer media history: its rampantly homosexual undertones are almost never openly acknowledged, yet they bring emotional weight to the narrative’s most fundamental themes. While friendship, community, and found family are all beautiful motifs that resound throughout the entire franchise, for myself and many other queer fans, it’s the sheer frequency of homoeroticism and the deeper strength it lends to messages about acceptance and belonging that make “TOS” such a visionary masterpiece.

“The thing that has always made me so interested in ‘Star Trek’ is that you can not only very much see … what was considered progressive at the time, but the fact that they kept pushing and trying to expand this idea of a utopian future,” fourth-year Lucy Maki-Fern said. “I feel like by doing so, they left a lot of space for queerness and queer interpretations.”

While overlooked pockets of queerness can be found pretty much everywhere throughout the franchise’s 57-year history, nowhere is it more giddily, appallingly obvious than in the representations of Kirk and Spock. They’re each such wonderfully queer-coded characters in their own right, which I think evolves both from and despite their pop culture legacies.

Kirk is regarded as the quintessential swashbuckler whose kiss with a beautiful woman is somehow always the linchpin that saves the episode. He’s painted as a complete opposite to Spock, an innately logical Vulcan who wouldn’t know what to do with an emotion if it bit him on the pointed ear.

But neither of these clichés truly speak to who these characters are, the personal growth they experience, or the mirror they hold up to their devoted audience. Vulcans have feelings; they’re just taught to value supreme emotional control and logic above all else. But Spock is half human, too, and the point is made very explicitly and repeatedly throughout “TOS” and later movies that the nuance of his character is about learning to balance both his Vulcan heritage and his human emotions.

“What comes through most vividly in the ‘Original Series’ is Spock’s conflicted but insistent love for Kirk, a love that breaks through the bounds of Vulcan propriety,” Greven states.

The central tenet of Spock’s character growth is his acceptance of his unique identity, and it’s with Kirk at his side that he learns emotions can’t be vilified or ignored, but are simply part of being half human. That dichotomy, between what he feels and the resulting shame when he’s unable to control those feelings, is an absolutely paper-thin analogy for queerness.

“Every queer kid that I know has gone through a phase of really trying hard to suppress all of their emotions, most of the time in relation to their sexuality, but sometimes just everything in general,” fourth-year Haili Kuester said. “Like, what is more queer than repression?”

But Spock is so much more wonderfully complex than his vulnerability issues, and the fact that his stoic indifference is oftentimes little more than a facade can be truly hilarious.

“Spock is such a b----, I love it,” Maki-Fern, who studies molecular, cellular, and developmental biology, said. “It’s just the facial expressions for the most part. He’s such a b----, I love it so much. People think like, ‘Oh, he’s so impassive, he doesn’t have any emotions,’ and I’m like, ‘Are you watching his eyebrows?’”

Kirk, then, is the other side of the coin: he’s the original Mary Sue, simultaneously a flamboyantly vibrant, whip-smart it-girl and an endearingly empathetic leader. In contrast to Spock’s difficulty expressing his feelings, Kirk is emotion personified. This characterization overflows in his eternally optimistic demeanor, his inability to accept injustice, and the respect with which he treats not only his crew, but the myriad of strange and wonderful life forms they encounter. To me, he represents radical queerness, and his loving ability to see the good in himself and the world around him naturally extends to Spock.

Perhaps the most consistent theme of any “Trek” series involving Kirk and Spock, the narrative establishes that without question, the duo are the most important people in each others’ lives. The love between them (whether platonic or romantic) is palpable, continually exceeding the typical bounds of male friendships portrayed not just in the ‘60s, but even today. Even the Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto reboot movies (the “Alternate Original” series, or “AOS”), as hard as they try, couldn’t escape the strength of Kirk and Spock’s bond.

“It’s impossible to write those two characters and not have it be a little bit romantic and a little bit queer coded,” Kuester, who studies aerospace engineering, said.

That’s what makes Kirk and Spock’s relationship especially interesting: plot wise, across both “TOS” and “AOS,” it makes so much more sense to read them as a couple than as an especially tight bromance. They have a unique hold over one another, each at times driving the other to act extremely out of character.

Nearly all of Spock’s emotional breakdowns, oftentimes his most captivatingly relatable moments, involve Kirk in some way. The very first “Star Trek” scene I ever saw, the confrontation that endeared Scotty to the Enterprise in the first place, was exciting largely because of the thick emotional tension strung between the duo.

More damning than any amount of subtext, though, is how the show’s creator Gene Roddenberry described Kirk and Spock. Never confirming, yet never convincingly denying, the romantic connection between them, he coined the Vulcan term “t’hy’la,” meaning “friend, brother, lover,” to describe the extraordinary depth of their relationship. This rare bond, while hardly ever mentioned, canonically connects Kirk and Spock across alternate universes, effectively making them soulmates.

In an interview from 1979, Roddenberry mentions overtones of “deep love” between the pair. He elaborates that although the series never suggested a physical connection between Kirk and Spock, “we certainly had the feeling that the affection was sufficient for that, if that were the particular style of the 23rd century.”

I’m going to venture an educated guess and say that homosexuality will, in fact, be the particular style of the 23rd century. By that point, I hope we’ll have media that shows both platonic and romantic connections between men that don’t obfuscate their love through subtext and allegory.

But the extreme queerbaiting of Kirk and Spock is what makes them such gay icons to begin with, and by not blatantly acknowledging the romance between them, “Star Trek” provides some of Western pop culture’s first nuanced representations of homosexuality.

Ironically, never confirming their queerness allows it to hide in plain sight, free from the stereotypes that plague media today, as homosexuality now emerges as a socially acceptable facet of one’s identity.

The at-times purposefully overlooked wealth of queer subtext within “Star Trek” is woven so deeply into its fabric that the franchise literally would not exist without it, either as a beloved classic or with the optimistic themes that make it so timeless. And once you start noticing queerness in “Star Trek,” it’s everywhere. These portrayals have inspired and delighted fans for decades, many characters working queerness into the limelight over time.

“It’s really not as much of a boys club as you would expect it to be for a sci-fi series from the ‘60s,” Kuester said. “To the general public of women and queer people, specifically, I would say that ‘Star Trek’ is for the girls, the gays, and the theys.”

