Laufey stands out as a figure in modern jazz

At the end of April, the Icelandic Chinese singer known as Laufey announced her “Everything I Know About Love” tour with concert dates in both North America and Europe.
When general tickets went on sale May 6, Laufey’s Seattle show sold out the same day.
I was lucky to have gotten them during the fan presale, but in the frenzy, a friend of mine accidentally bought tickets to the concert in Massachusetts.
While her 2021 debut EP “Typical of Me” consisted of typical jazz sounds with piano, trumpet, and soft percussion, Laufey’s most recent single, “Everything I Know About Love,” is a song that stands out in comparison, involving a more upbeat and percussion-heavy core.
Laufey is well-known for her take on modern jazz, as stated in an interview with Ones to Watch.
First-year student Ronan Pitzel points out how Laufey’s distinct style works to her advantage.
“[Laufey] kind of incorporates this kind of lo-fi, drum beats, and stuff like that,” Pitzel said. “It’s kind of like, in my eyes, like a more modern take on the genre … I didn’t think it could be adopted and changed in a way that still had the classic feel of jazz, but felt a bit more modern to like today’s listeners … I think it’s interesting how she’s able to kind of bring it into a new era of music.”
Despite gaining popularity on platforms like TikTok for songs like “Best Friend,” not many people have heard of Laufey’s music.
Third-year student Taylor Nystrom describes why she likes Laufey and how they learned about her music.
“I just really like her voice, it's very smooth and calm, I guess,” Nystrom said. “I don't listen to her too much, but I think I first heard one of her songs on TikTok or something, and I looked more into it.”
Meanwhile, Pitzel first heard of Laufey’s music from a source other than social media.
“[My mom] has volunteered for KEXP for a very long time,” Pitzel said. “I think Laufey came to KEXP and while my mom didn’t work with her directly … everyone was talking about it.”
After hearing about Laufey’s music from his mother, Pitzel did not think much of it until he came across Laufey’s name on Spotify.
“I didn’t really look into it,” Pitzel said. “But then more recently, within the past year, I rediscovered some of her music. I think it was just through Spotify or something through recommended songs because I listen to a lot of jazz. And I just, I really liked her style.”
A personal favorite song of mine from Laufey is her single “Let You Break My Heart Again,” which includes instrumentation from the Philharmonia Orchestra. Laufey’s soft and soulful voice echoes over the sound of the Philharmonia as she sings about unconfessed love. It is definitely a unique song as it is her only song that features an orchestra, which adds a cinematic feeling to the listening experience.
Regardless of being a new artist, Laufey’s style is ultimately what makes her so appealing to younger listeners. The genre of her music in combination with modern sounds establishes her as an exceptional figure in contemporary jazz, which makes all my frustration about buying concert tickets worth it — I’ll finally get to see her perform live.
Both VIP and general admission tickets for Seattle are sold out, but you can join the waitlist to be notified when tickets become available. You could try Massachusetts, but tickets are sold out as well, unless you'd like to buy them off my friend.
Reach contributing writer Megan Joyce Jamora at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @wtmmegan
