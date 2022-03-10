Local film ‘The Woman’ stars UW student, made by first-time writer and director Rose Kreider

The idea for Rose Kreider’s film, “The Woman,” came to her in a dream.
After being unsatisfied with a short film she appeared in as an actor, Kreider was inspired to write and direct her own project.
“The way that I chose to direct this film was based entirely off of an audience's perspective,” Kreider said. “How would they want to aesthetically see this story play out?”
“The Woman” presents the story of a UW art student named Noah, played by Aleksey Weyman. Noah is a typical college freshman: a loner still finding his way in life. A dramatic twist ensues when he meets up with his mother, who tells him he was kidnapped at eight months old. The family, name, and birthday he has known his entire life aren’t truly his. Noah is forced to make the decision to either stick with what he knows or uncover the truth about his original family.
Immediately after coming up with the idea, Kreider began assembling her team through social media, reaching out to actors and crew members through Facebook groups and people she had met working on previous projects. The untraditional crew assembly did not detract from the finished product.
“When people watch it, it’s not gonna look like a short indie film,” Kreider said. “It’s gonna look like a really well put together feature film.”
One of the most impressive features of the film is the budget Kreider’s 12-person crew operated on.
“It was about a $1,000 budget for a feature film that’s 60 minutes and took two and a half months,” Kredier said. “When people watch it knowing that information, they’re gonna find that completely amazing.”
Starring a UW student, many of the scenes from the film are shot on UW campus, as seen in the film’s trailer. Barry J. Briggs, a cinematographer and editor, was drawn to the film because of its originality, and he enjoyed filming at UW.
“As a cinematographer, you have to have like a certain eye for how things look on camera, and we found the campus to be very photogenic,” Briggs said.
Jennifer Corbridge, who plays Noah’s mother Georgia, found the experience to be eye-opening. Corbridge, who began acting as a child and dabbled in voice acting for her children, quit the profession after what she described as a traumatic experience. In “The Woman,” Corbridge rediscovered her love for acting and hopes to pursue more opportunities in the future.
“It’s a compassion and empathy-rich environment,” Corbridge said. “The whole goal that you guys have is to create something beautiful, you’re making something that didn’t exist before … That’s magic.”
The film represents the accessibility of art, as Kreider’s story demonstrates that with ample passion, any project can come to life. “The Woman” premieres March 13 at The Edmonds Theater and links to stream the film online can be found on the movie’s website.
Reach writer Sophie Dorey at arts@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @soap_avi
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.