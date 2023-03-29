Making mistakes and moving on

If you enjoy edgy, alt-pop music and resonate with the punk rock attitudes of embracing mistakes and rocking out, you may have serendipitously stumbled across a band that fits both your music taste and state of mind.

From the gray-skied, edgy Seattle scene, Dead Lakes is a rising four-member band making music with sentiments of growth. With Sumner Peterson on vocals, Coby Rossi on guitar, Cody Hurd on bass, and Chon Adam on drums, Dead Lakes draws excitement for both their unique sound and honest lyrics.

The band started under the name Spirit, but promptly rebranded to Dead Lakes and has since gained two new members — drummer Adam and guitarist Rossi. Adam joined the band through a chance interaction. The previous drummer, who had met Adam only twice before, stumbled upon an Instagram livestream of Adam playing and quickly asked him if he would like to take his place in the band. Adam agreed, and the rest is history.

Passion is at the heart of Dead Lakes’ music. The band members pour their hearts and souls into their songs, and although they’ve gone through four guitarists, their chemistry remains strong, allowing them to be more creative and push themselves in new ways.

“I think that we know ourselves better,” Adam said. “Being in a band is very difficult. It’s like having several partners at once, and you’re making art with them, and it’s just a lot to deal with. But I love them, obviously, and we’ve been doing it for so long that they feel like brothers. I obviously love them, but sometimes, I want to kick their ass a little bit — in the most sweet way possible.”

When asked what influences their genre of music, Adam put it simply.

“We wanted to make what we wanted to make,” Adam said.

Creating music the group is excited about, along with lyrics drawing from their lived experiences and personal knowledge, is what makes their music truly resonate when listening. Their latest single, “strange juice,” recently made it to Australia’s Triple J radio station Feb. 22.

The group cites personal experience as the main inspiration for the track’s lyrics, and while its subject matter might be heavy, the track succeeds at not only being a vent-session for the group, but also a serious bop.

“There was a lot of internal turmoil in the band,” Adam said. “[The song] was just more so about being anxious about interpersonal relationships, and maybe letting things go — things that probably should’ve been let go a long time ago … Everyone can take away a different thing from it.”

Alongside the message of “strange juice,” Adam’s main message to listeners is to let go of the past and to be OK with making mistakes.

“Some things you’ve got to let go of, and it’s OK to be wrong and to doubt whether it’s wrong or right, because we are people,” Adam said. “It's not the mistakes that make you. It's what you do after them. We've made a whole lot of mistakes along the way, both individually and as a band, and sitting here now, it's not those mistakes that mattered. It's how we handled them.”

The band’s full-length album, “daydreamer,” is set to release March 31, featuring 11 tracks in total. With many of the songs focusing on letting go of the past, making mistakes, and embracing personal growth, Dead Lakes is a local band completely worth checking out.

“strange juice” is currently available to stream on Spotify.

Reach writer Kaycee French at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @SpaceKaycee

