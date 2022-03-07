‘Nature protects us as long as we protect nature’: Jessica Hernandez blends narrative into Indigenous science

Editor’s note: “From the Crow’s Nest” is a bi-weekly column showcasing authors and literary works from the Pacific Northwest.
To this point, this column has focused more on fundamental questions about the human (and crow) condition with stories by authors from the Pacific Northwest that happened to be located in the greater Seattle area.
While I am skeptical of what everyone’s bandwidth for nonfiction is on week 10 of one of the strangest quarters in recent memory, I am committed to amplifying and giving a platform to stories that are rarely covered. I want to conclude this quarter by including Indigenous voices in the greater narrative of the Pacific Northwest.
One positive trend I’ve noticed in my research for this column is the brevity of nonfiction centered on Indigenous history and culture from the Pacific Northwest. “Fresh Banana Leaves,” a book which explores Indigenous science from the perspective of environmental scientist Jessica Hernandez, was among my most anticipated releases of 2022.
Hernandez, who wears her Zapotec and Maya Cho’rtí heritage proudly, prefaces her perspective by establishing herself as a guest of the land she inhabits. Beyond the differences in Indigenous and colonist perspectives on land, Hernandez speaks to a broader issue of displacement of Indigenous peoples, which includes individuals from the African diaspora forcibly removed from their land.
“I think that oftentimes when we talk about Indigenous peoples, especially of the Americas, we tend to forget [global] displacement,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez grew up in Los Angeles and later attended UW to pursue a Ph.D. in environmental and forest sciences, where she would be recognized as a Husky 100 recipient for 2017.
Hernandez accomplished one of my favorite aspects of science writing in her book “Fresh Banana Leaves,” as she was able to seamlessly blend her family narrative into a discussion on Indigenous science.
The book opens with one of the most difficult conversations Hernandez had with her father. Her father, who fought as a child soldier in the Salvadoran Civil War, revisited his trauma to tell the lived experience of an Indigenous person who was displaced in what the United Nations identified as a “genocide.”
“This massacre ended up with taking over 40,000 lives, and it was all over coffee and its commercialization under a capitalist regime,” Hernandez wrote.
It was no mistake that Indigenous communities — including children — fought in this conflict. Hernandez discussed how specifically Indigenous men and children were drafted to fight with the threat of death if they did not comply, leaving children dead in their mothers’ arms. Her father, 11-years-old at the time, had no choice as the oldest male in the household.
“We're told to let that go because it's part of our histories, but for many of us, it's not part of our history,” Hernandez said. “It’s part of our existence today, because that genocide can be traced to my father's generation, so it's not really that long ago; it's something that's inherited through that generation.”
Growing up, Hernandez recalled her father tending to their garden — continuing to take care of the Earth that had kept him safe.
“He always believed that when we take care of nature, nature takes care of us,” Hernandez wrote. “I saw that through him because as he was taking care of nature, nature was taking care of his healing from the trauma war left on him.”
Hernandez’s father’s life was saved by a banana tree — a plant that was displaced, like him, from its original home in Southeast Asia — when it shielded him from a bomb. While Hernandez’s father survived, many Indigenous children died from the war and continued assimilation efforts.
“People think it's something from the past,” Hernandez said. “They're basically discovering unmarked graves of children who were murdered during the[ir time in] boarding schools, but … it was just one or two generations ago.”
History can point to the precise institutions used to undermine and even eradicate Indigenous communities — “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States” is a good place to start if you were not exposed to this history.
The treatment of Indigenous scholars — especially scientists — falls under the domain of “othering,” as Edward Said, a Columbia University professor whose lived experiences were shaped by British colonialism in Palestine, argued in his monumental work, “Orientalism.”
This issue is amplified further when recalling that the United States did not make space for Indigenous children in classrooms; instead, children were forced to assimilate through boarding schools under the banner of “kill the Indian, save the man.”
Today, the vast majority of Indigenous peoples reside in urban centers such as Seattle — a city named after a Duwamish chief who, at the end of his life, was not even permitted to step into his city.
Hernandez explores what “othering” looks like in practice, such as dismissing Indigenous science and oral histories because they do not follow the traditional scientific method and peer review processes common in academic publications today. The manifestation of “othering” in her own field compelled Hernandez to write “Fresh Banana Leaves,” especially as global climate disasters become more severe due to climate change.
“It tends to be Indigenous communities from Latin America, and that also includes the Caribbean,” Hernandez said. “I think that one of the things that we fail to recognize in the climate change discourse [is] that climate change is displacing a lot of Indigenous peoples, especially after they have experienced natural disasters and they're being displaced externally.”
Hernandez continues to advocate for Indigenous stakeholders to have a seat (and lead conversations) at the table, especially on issues such as I-1631, an environmental protection bill spearheaded by Nature Conservancy without the involvement of Duwamish and other Indigenous leaders in Washington state.
“We just become tokens when we are invited to certain events,” Hernandez said. “We get to sit at the table, but [they do not] necessarily get to hear what we have to say, and I think that oftentimes — especially given that as Indigenous communities, we are reexperiencing the impacts of climate change for four years now. And we have been able to adapt, we have been able to create solutions that help us mitigate some of those impacts.”
Next time you read a land acknowledgement, consider the full ramifications of the statement. Are the people being recognized, such as the Coast Salish and Duwamish peoples being invited as involved stakeholders to the land? Why are some tribes such as the Duwamish not recognized by the federal government? And as individuals, are we considering the larger post-colonial system that disparaged Indigenous communities in favor of aggressive capitalism and growth?
Whether you are actively advocating for Indigenous peoples on whose land you reside or are unfamiliar with the history and current reality of Indigenous peoples in the Americas and beyond, Hernandez’s book succinctly introduces readers to the issue at hand, while leveraging her dual perspectives as an environmental scientist and an Indigenous woman.
Reach columnist Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.