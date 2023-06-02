‘New Girl’: The pinnacle of comfort characters

Editor’s note: “Binge-able” is a biweekly column exploring the TV binging habits of the UW community.

As I prepared to write my final “Binge-able” of the quarter, I knew I wanted to break down one of my own comfort shows. This led me to one of my favorites, “New Girl.” “New Girl” follows the protagonist Jessica Day as she breaks up with her boyfriend and moves into an apartment with three guys she found on Craigslist. The sitcom is reminiscent of classics such as “Friends” and “Full House,” which explore the relationship dynamics of characters living in close proximity.

Because “New Girl” is a work of fiction, the three strangers off Craigslist, of course, become a wholesome cast of best friends and love interests. Set in Los Angeles, the show follows the characters through career struggles and relationship failures, while obviously demonstrating the power of friendship every step of the way.

Like many others, I found myself sucked into “New Girl” after it popped up in my Netflix feed mid-pandemic lockdown. I had been recommended the show before, with many of my friends and family telling me that I reminded them of Jessica Day — a comment I have yet to decide is a compliment or an insult. Second-year Angelyiah Lim had a similar path to discovering the show, and spoke about how the quick nature of the show drew her in.

“You can start anywhere throughout the show and you don’t have to know what’s going on, because the individual episodes kind of stand alone, but it’s also nice if you know the backstory and you can follow along,” Lim said. “I feel like a lot of people I talk to are worried about how they can’t commit to an entire show, but I think with this one, wherever you start it’s just really fun and you’ll get sucked into it. I could watch [“New Girl”] for hours and hours and you can see the character development progress through it and it’s really interesting to see how they grow as people and the ups and downs of it.”

The show is definitely one driven by its characters and the relationships between them. From the four — or five, depending on the season — core roommates to the recurring side cast, each character has an incredibly distinct personality and brand. As I watched the show, I found myself growing attached to each character, and becoming weirdly invested in their fictional lives and well-being.

This goes back to the last “Binge-able” installment, where professor Stephen Groening explained how short-form television aids in the culture of binge-watching as it establishes connection with the people on our screen. Lim and I agreed that the unique character dynamics are what makes “New Girl” stand out, and they are certainly the show’s biggest highlight.

“They all have very unique personalities that stick out to you and they all relate to you in some sort of way,” Lim said. “Schmidt is very ‘say whatever unfiltered,’ which is hilarious, and it complements really well with Nick’s more pragmatic, kinda more serious side. And Winston’s kinda just weird. I think their senses of humor just blend together, I would watch it just for their hilarious banter.”

The banter between the characters drives the plot of the show, and the contrast of their careers enables this. When looking at the roommates, Jess is an elementary school teacher, Nick is a career bartender, Schmidt takes pride in his office job, and Coach and Winston bounce from basketball to odd jobs throughout the show. Their careers are clear reflections of their personalities, and further assert each character’s distinct brand. The characters are often seen failing in their personal and professional lives, which paints a far more relatable picture of young adults trying to navigate the world.

Overall, writing this reminded me how much I love “New Girl,” and in the spirit of the column, I just may end up rewatching it to break away from the slog of dead week and finals week. While I hesitate to encourage a new vehicle of procrastination, it is kind of what I do best. So, if you’re looking for a “quick” study break, I recommend escaping into a world where people still use Craigslist and can afford Los Angeles rent on a teacher’s salary.

Reach columnist Piper Davidson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @PiperDavs

