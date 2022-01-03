Partying and imperialism in ‘U.S. Go Home’

Editor’s Note: “Living the Ribbon” is a biweekly column looking at the coming-of-age films and stories of UW and those who attend it.
Warning: Mild spoilers ahead.
Last quarter, I wrote about how coming-of-age films love to portray the awkwardness of growing up. If there’s one other thing coming-of-age films revel in, it’s portraying the high school party.
Coming-of-age films, especially ones set in high school, are nearly incomplete without a party scene. The HBO series “Euphoria” and the 2019 film “Booksmart” are some of the more recent pieces of media that glorify the high school party — teeming with drugs, alcohol, and sex.
The 1994 French film “U.S. Go Home”, directed by Claire Denis, manages to make the coveted teenage party much more down-to-earth. With a runtime just shy of an hour, the film gives audiences a more realistic, melancholic view of the coming-of-age party.
Jackson Zaro, a fourth-year studying cinema & media studies and journalism, watched “U.S. Go Home” in 2020 after hearing multiple promising reviews.
“Watching it the first time, I was really impressed with the way in which it doesn’t have a succinct ending,” Zaro said. “It’s more so capturing a point in time and just illustrating how that goes about happening.”
It’s hard to describe “U.S. Go Home” without making the film seem too simple. At its core, the film is about main character Martine, her brother Alain, and her friend Marlène as they sneak out to a party, intent on losing their virginity. The movie is slow-paced without being dragged down — at times, it feels like you’re at the party with the characters.
“I’m well past the age of the subjects in the film, but I think despite that it really tapped into more so the emotions of adolescence,” Zaro said. “It really pulled me into thinking about the universal experiences of adolescence in a way that was more emotions based as opposed to experience based.”
Zaro described “U.S. Go Home” as a slice-of-life film. He said that the movie is more of a microcosm of the characters’ lives rather than a film that can be easily sorted into a beginning, middle, and end.
The unusual flow of the film is partially due to the circumstances of its creation. While “U.S. Go Home” is often described as a film, it’s technically an episode of a French television series that aired in 1993 and 1994. The anthology series is nine episodes long and each episode was directed by a different French filmmaker; the only thing linking episodes together is that they all tell coming-of-age stories and utilize rock music.
The music in “U.S. Go Home” is one of the most notable things about it. The music in the film is almost entirely American rock music from the ‘60s, pointing viewers towards one of the film’s other central themes — American imperialism.
“I hadn’t really considered the film within the context of its title until [rewatching the film],” Zaro said. “You realize it’s very much about this sort of American culture imposed on France.”
Taking the title at face value, it’s clear that director Denis wanted the film to take a stance against the military presence the U.S. had in France during the ‘50s and ‘60s. While U.S. presence in France brought exciting things like rock music and Coca-Cola, it also took precedence over French culture.
“I can’t help but feel like the ways in which America’s presence military-wise in the film feels like some sort of extension or critique on American colonialism,” Zaro said.
One of the most prominent final moments of the film is when Martine gets a ride home from the party from Captain Brown, an American soldier. Much to Alain’s dismay, Martine rides home with Brown, smokes a cigarette in the car with him, and the two converse entirely in English. The scene is uncomfortable to watch as Martine’s interest in Brown, a man much older than her, grows. While nothing is shown on screen, the film insinuates the possibility that Martine loses her virginity to the soldier.
The film ends shortly after Martine and Brown’s car ride home. The film closes with Martine meeting up with her friend and brother as the sun begins to rise; no words are exchanged. Much is left up to the viewer’s interpretation — the film ends as slowly and casually as it begins.
For Zaro, this is another one of the film’s strengths and something that distinguishes it from other coming-of-age films.
“A lot of the time with films, especially with coming-of-age ones, there’s an expected development that we’re supposed to see our main character go through from the beginning to the end,” Zaro said. “I would say that definitely happens for the three [main characters], but more so it feels like ... there’s so much more that can happen [after the film ends].”
