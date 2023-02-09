Review: ‘Aftersun’

Warning: Mild spoilers ahead

As a lover of film, discount-ticket Tuesdays are a tradition I consider sacred. When Tuesday comes around each week, I’ve made a habit of hopping on the Link with a friend or, more often than not, just myself, and reclining in my seat at the downtown Regal Meridian.

It was a Tuesday exactly like this when I found myself seated for “Aftersun,” Charlotte Wells’ directorial debut that experienced a limited national theatrical release.

As a big fan of Paul Mescal and his work in Hulu’s mini-series “Normal People,” I was thoroughly excited for the film’s release. Though I certainly expected to enjoy the movie, I was not prepared for the sheer onslaught of raw emotion that crashed down on me as the credits began to roll.

“Aftersun” opens from the perspective of a grainy camcorder in the command of a young girl, Sophie (portrayed by Frankie Corio), recording her father, Calum (played by the aforementioned Mescal).

The rest of the film follows Sophie and Calum’s summer vacation in Turkey. Through sweeping shots of pink sunsets and isolated moments of contemplation, joy, and misery, a tragic story of father and daughter unfurls.

Though the film tackles several themes such as depression, the harsh realities of growing up, and love, I found that the theme of grief stood out most to me. It is common to issue cursory reassurances to those who are grieving, reminding them that they will one day “get over it,” as if grief is a hurdle you are meant to jump over.

“Aftersun” quietly reminds you that grief isn’t there to be conquered — it’s something that you might well carry throughout your life, something that you learn to make room for in your heart.

This film, with its fantastic cinematography, tight screenplay, impressive direction, and amazing performances across the board, received only one nomination at the 2023 Oscars, with Mescal earning a nod in the Best Actor category. Though Mescal’s performance is thoroughly deserving of this nomination, it is quite shocking that the rest of the film was passed over, especially in the directing category which is, interestingly enough, occupied exclusively by male directors this year.

With or without award show recognition, “Aftersun” is an extremely impactful film that has stayed with me for weeks following my initial viewing. If you are someone who requires fast-paced action sequences and central motifs to be served to you on a platter, I would suggest choosing a different film for movie night.

However, I would recommend “Aftersun” to those with an appreciation for masterful filmmaking who are open to experiencing nearly every single human emotion possible within a runtime of one hour and 42 minutes.

“Aftersun” is now available to rent and own digitally.

