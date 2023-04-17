Review: ‘Air’

“Air” is not your typical sports movie. Rather than focusing on the grit of the game, “Air” tackles the sports realm from the atypical angle of the sponsor and somehow still manages to sustain an authentic, human voice.

Set in 1984, “Air” follows the story of Nike basketball sales representative Sonny Vaccaro, played by Matt Damon. In the ‘80s, Nike was not the behemoth it is today — basketball, in particular and as documented in the film, was a sport Nike did not prioritize. Vaccaro hoped to turn things around by signing upcoming basketball star Michael Jordan, portrayed in the film by Damian Delano Young, to the brand.

At the time, Jordan was an upcoming rookie that companies were fighting to brand with. Nike sits squarely at the bottom — under both Adidas and Converse — as the underdog.

At first glance, “Air” is your typical comedy about how a business became a cultural landmark through the actions of one middle-class man. At least, that was the expectation I had for the film as I walked into the theater. Though the story did revolve around a middle-class man in a small position at Nike in the 1980s, “Air” credits every person involved — especially the Jordan family — in making Nike the brand that it is today.

The development of the Air Jordan brand is not an untold tale; 2020’s “The Last Dance” documentary series extensively covered the creation of the brand. Despite this, director Ben Affleck and first-time writer Alex Convery found a completely unique, comedic lens to tell this story from.

“It’s a heist film, yes, but it’s also a Jerry Maguire-y root-for-the-guy-with-the-crazy-idea rollercoaster ride,” Convery said in an interview with Complex. “It’s a bit ‘Moneyball,’ too. There are sprinklings of a classic Sorkin walk-and-talk.”

Convery’s description of the movie clicked in place perfectly, and I finally understood why this hybrid movie was such a big hit for me — the influence of so many classic, distinct sports films of the past can truly be felt in “Air.”

Despite the discrepancies across the interviews Convery conducted with the people involved, he said that his primary goal in chasing the story was to blend the many different perspectives of those involved. In my opinion, that is why the story feels very human. Convery managed to balance everyone’s contribution to the Air Jordan brand by writing a variety of complex characters, rather than just focusing on one main character and the aiding side characters.

To my suprise, the biggest character in this remarkably funny film was not Vaccaro, Jordan, or even Nike CEO Phil Knight (Ben Affleck). Michael Jordan’s mother Deloris Jordan, played by Viola Davis, easily takes that title.

“She’s emblematic of what so many mothers must have meant to so many athletes and entertainers and people in this business,” Affleck said regarding Deloris Jordan in an interview with Collider. “[Athletes] ... are oftentimes very young and thrust into a world of fame and money, where that can be confusing.”

Deloris Jordan has a strong presence in the film, and she bravely paves the way for future athletes. She not only fought for her son’s rights as an athlete, but also assured her family’s financial stability. It was a joy to see her portrayed through Davis, who could not have done a better job.

“If you watch videos on Deloris Jordan, she is a study in zen neutrality,” Davis said regarding Deloris Jordan in Collider. “The woman is very, very steady and quiet.”

Finally, the laughs never ceased while I was watching “Air”; the movie was refreshingly funny with humor that hit home for everyone in the theater. I do not often audibly laugh at movies in public spaces, but I couldn't help it while watching “Air."

The film is perfect for any sports aficionados looking for a peek into one of the largest brand names in sports, according to Damon. Even those outside of the sports fan base have something to gain from the film — because Davis’ role in “Air” is such a powerful presence in the film, it appeals to those beyond just the target audience.

“Air” felt refreshingly authentic and real. It showcases the roles that so many individuals had in the creation of the Air Jordan brand through brilliant comedy and a heartwarming script.

“Air” is now playing in theaters.

