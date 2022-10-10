Review: ‘Amsterdam’

After months of controversy, David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam'' landed in theaters last Friday. The film, which centers around three Americans who meet in Europe during World War I, twists and turns into a star-studded mystery when the trio find themselves intertwined in New York City’s biggest international conspiracy.

Russell brings to life a fast-paced, witty, and, at times, overwhelming mystery that unravels into a large-scale conspiracy based loosely on real events. In addition to the semi-chaotic plot, the cast is filled with highly accomplished actors such as Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, and more.

Burt and Harold, portrayed by Bale and Washington, respectively, serve together in World War I before meeting and eventually bonding with Robbie’s character, Valerie.

Ten or so years later, Burt, now a doctor, and Harold, a practicing attorney, are brought together once again to investigate the suspicious death of a general they had worked closely with during the war. From this point on, the film bobs and weaves through a Sherlock Holmes-esque detective journey, interlacing many different characters, continents, and bizarre conspiracy theories.

By enlisting some of Hollywood’s most talented, Russell makes certain that “Amsterdam” is full of excellent performances. Bale, especially, is brilliant as Dr. Burt Berenson, a doctor who has acquired both physical and psychological scars that deeply changed his way of life after the war.

When the film uses close ups and zoomed in shots to portray characters’ profiles and body movements, Bale’s acting chops truly shine. Even through the film’s more somber moments, Bale consistently made the audience laugh, which was a pleasure to watch.

For example, the film manages to both place emphasis on and create humor out of Burt’s various war-inflicted wounds, including, but not limited to, the comedic use of his glass eye and back brace.

Personally, I believe “Amsterdam” captures the tangible effects of war in a way I’ve seen no other film accomplish. I have never seen such attention focused on the physical impact of war in a lighthearted form that works to simultaneously destigmatize and normalize veterans’ battle wounds.

In addition, Washington’s performance perfectly juxtaposes Bale’s witty, cartoon-like performance. Washington’s portrayal of Harold Woodman, an attorney focused on protecting other men of color after the war, is poised and focused. Harold’s story grants the film its more emotional moments as he returns from the war and re-enters a society deeply entrenched in racism.

“Amsterdam” additionally portrays the often ignored stories of veterans, specifically Black veterans, in the 1930s. Russell utilizes witty comments, brief backgrounds of characters, and seemingly insignificant moments to unveil the effects of the war on Black men.

I found that this direction choice — utilizing a mainly humorous tone around racial topics — minimized the real lived experiences and lasting trauma on this generation of Black men.

In an attempt to remain spoiler-free, Robbie’s performance as Valerie remains best without knowing her backstory before watching the film. Valerie encapsulates the collective post-war ennui through her consistent personality shifts and seemingly random hobbies. Robbie never fails to deliver a powerful performance. As the plot unraveled, her character arc easily became my personal favorite.

“Amsterdam” works best when the film focuses on the core friend group. While most films prefer to center on romantic relationships, “Amsterdam” is proof that friendships in tumultuous times can create a widely relatable and deeply heartwarming story.

“Amsterdam” was released Oct. 7 and is currently playing nationwide in theaters.

Reach writer Jayla Wilson

