Review: Arctic Monkeys’ ‘The Car’

In a dingy bar in Sheffield, England, you are watching a disorientingly nerdy-looking singer punish his guitar with power chords and youthful energy. He’s gruffly belting about someone looking nice on the dance floor, and you’re so close to him that you can see his sweat plopping awkwardly on the dirty, black stage that’s much too small for the band. Do you like it?

Today, you pay sixty dollars to sit in nosebleed arena seats and watch the same guy, now with slicked back hair and a leather jacket, croon pure ego-stroking melodies into an expensive microphone on a gigantic stage. He’s not sweating, and somehow his leather jacket protects him from the woes of the normal bystander. Do you still like it?

This has been the eternal question for Arctic Monkeys fans worldwide, and the division between the band’s old, raw energy and their new heavily processed sound reaches a boiling point on the Arctic Monkeys’ newest album. “The Car” sees the band celebrating the likes of David Bowie, David Bowie, and more David Bowie on an album that leaves a listener feeling as though they are no longer in on the joke.

On the track “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” the absurdity of frontman Alex Turner’s slicked-back character is realized into a tragic portrait of a confused man’s inability to grow up, leaving him trapped in his own fantastical nostalgia as his reality crumbles around him. The instrumentation supports the singer slowly and almost subtly, creating a symbiosis which bodes well with Turner’s storytelling on the track.

Much of the album contains diverse instrumental passages and surprisingly grand orchestral arrangements, which go over wonderfully. “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” and “Jet Skis On The Moat” have hints of funk flare with expressive guitar licks, while tracks like “The Car” and “Mr Schwartz” show off some introspective finger-plucking acoustic playing that conjures images of Father John Misty.

Even the incredibly stripped back electronic instrumental “Sculptures Of Anything Goes,” with a beginning reminiscent of “This Place Is a Prison” by The Postal Service, creates an incredible atmosphere. Overall, the record’s sound is cohesive and impressive in its production, but “The Car” falls short solely through vocal performance.

It’s abundantly clear that David Bowie was a heavy influence on Turner, but unfortunately, he completely fails to imitate the icon. Whereas Bowie portrayed frantically insecure characters with consistently shifting vocal tracks, Turner seems only to be playing to the insecurity aspect.

Case in point is my favorite and least favorite song on the record, “Body Paint.” With this track, Turner practices an awkward vocal falsetto for the first half over an entrancing, building instrumental. The song feels grating and boring to a listener until the explosive second half, where Turner embraces energy for the first and last time on the project.

It is here that he shines as the powerful frontman he is, showing flashes of the youthful artist at the dingy bar, combined in perfect amalgamation with the greased back hair of the modern character. It is here that the Arctic Monkeys have really pulled something off, which makes it all the more disappointing to listen to the rest of the album.

Overall, the album was a Sisyphean oxymoron. I recommend giving the album a listen, because the Arctic Monkeys are continuing to experiment as a band, and that alone is commendable.

While I found it to be mediocre overall, I respect the risks that the band has taken with “The Car,” and I will be returning to some of its more enjoyable tracks.

“The Car” was released on Oct. 21, and can be streamed or purchased through the Arctic Monkeys’ website.

Reach contributing writer Preston Rowley at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @prestonrowley_D

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.