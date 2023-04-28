Review: ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’

Coming-of-age stories aren’t going anywhere, and Judy Blume is making sure of it. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” sees Blume’s beloved book adapted for the big screen, and its story is as familiar now as it was 53 years ago.

The film follows Margaret Simon, portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson, a sixth grader who moves from New York City to New Jersey with her parents, played by Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie. Watching Margaret fumble through her “awkward stage” will surely remind audiences of their own first kisses, growth spurts, and questionable tweenage antics.

Margaret’s story has always been intensely personal to audiences, so the stakes were high to get it right for the movie. Luckily, Kelly Fremon Craig’s direction made for a story loud in its simplicity. Growing up is dramatic enough on its own. The movie didn’t need melodrama or spectacle to persuade audiences to care; they already did.

Craig’s previous work, “The Edge of Seventeen” received critical acclaim in 2016 for its imperfect protagonist and realistic portrayal of teenage struggles. Now, with “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.,” Craig depicts girlhood in its entirety, never shying away from the messy and difficult aspects usually kept off the big screen.

In one scene, Margaret’s friend, Nancy (Elle Graham), gets her period for the first time. Though she’s the precocious ringleader of Margaret’s girl group, Nancy breaks down, crying and asking for her mom. It’s somewhat surreal to watch, expertly capturing the shame girls so often feel about their bodies, their desire to grow up, and the tough realization that once your childhood is done, you can’t go back.

And the movie doesn’t stop at the kids’ hardships. Margaret’s parents deal with adjusting to life in the suburbs. Her mom spends most of the movie unable to decide which couch to buy for their living room, trying to fulfill the housewife role she knows she’s not inspired by.

Each character is a work in progress, and the movie adaptation allows audiences to understand characters separate from Margaret’s narration. Whether they are 12 or 60 years old, everyone in the film is growing and changing, just as we do in real life.

Furthermore, Kathy Bates’ performance as Margaret’s grandmother is certainly a highlight of the film. Her fierce love for her family makes up for her drama and brashness, and she pushes discussions of religion and family turmoil to the forefront of the plot.

Margaret’s messages to God serve as checkpoints throughout the movie. Unsure of her own faith with an ex-Christian mother and a Jewish father, she grapples with how to get through the hard parts of growing up without the set rules religion provides. Her “prayers” are perfectly childlike, asking questions ranging from if God exists to pleading for a bust to fill out her training bra.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” has made its predecessor proud. It’s honest, insightful, and captures the essence of Judy Blume. Though its story isn’t revolutionary, Blume and Craig have created a movie that asks viewers to be kind to themselves, destigmatizes girls’ changing bodies, and affords kids the freedom to decide how they want to go through the world.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” is now playing in theaters.

Reach contributing writer Alison Sabella at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alisonsabella

