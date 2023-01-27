Review: 'Babylon'

Writer and director Damien Chazelle’s latest star-studded movie “Babylon” has received quite a derisive mixed range of reviews. Negative reviews complain of the film’s chaotic storytelling, overdone references to “Singin’ in the Rain,” and lengthy runtime of over three hours.

I was shocked to find myself of the smaller percentage of viewers who truly adored the film and admired what Chazelle set out to accomplish. “Babylon'' is a scathing take on the Hollywood film industry’s transition from silent to talking films circa 1920. Chazelle details the effects of this shift, showcasing the toll it takes on the actors, producers, and executives alike.

The opening party sequence in the hills is shot with a feeling of non-stop, chaotic camera motion. It’s a similar whimsical cinematic direction to Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby,” but with more mature elements. The film intentionally portrays the excess and self-indulgence present in the Hollywood party scene.

While “Babylon” is a movie inherently about the film industry, the Great Depression plays a sizable hand in the direction of the film. Chazelle’s directorial choices in use of color and saturation work effectively to create a critique on the economic shifts within the world.

The opening sequences in particular feel oversaturated and warm. Characters look overly tan, costumes are bright and bold, and the alcohol has a cartoonish glow. In comparison, the scenes toward the latter half of the film are shot in a monochromatic, cool-toned fashion. This cinematic shift — alongside the core plot — brings the themes of changing social and economic status to the forefront.

The film itself centers around Manny Torres, (played by Diego Calva) a Mexican immigrant who dreams of creating movies, and his relationship with the young starlet Nellie Laroy (played by Margot Robbie), whom he quickly bonds with over their shared Hollywood desires. There is a palpable naivete shared between Manny and Nellie’s hopes — their dreams of Hollywood come without true knowledge and understanding of what it entails to survive in Hollywood.

While Manny and Nellie represent the hopeful optimism of newcomers in the film industry, the title of the film hints, often explicitly, at the negative aspects of film creation.

The title “Babylon” alludes to the biblical empire of the same name, which fell due to its hedonistic culture. Chazelle’s presentation of Hollywood perfectly resembles the Babylonian Empire. Babylon remains a symbol of evil and wickedness throughout the Bible, and arguably, so does Hollywood in the film.

“Babylon” continues to carry a consistent thread of characters’ infatuation with an idea of “Hollywood” that doesn’t ever come to fruition. Jack Conrad, played by Brad Pitt, has already reached the peak of movie stardom, yet his life remains unfulfilled.

Jack Conrad’s life juxtaposes Manny’s in every sense, from wealth, race, power, and relationships. These opposing lifestyles perfectly exemplify that fame often doesn’t equal self-fulfillment or pride.

Manny, Nellie, and Jack are masterfully portrayed and truly feel human through their highs and lows. “Babylon,” however, falls short in humanizing its supporting characters, and instead perpetuates negative tropes. Chazelle squanders the opportunities to make strong statements on race and gender within Hollywood — the characters fall flat and lack dimensionality.

“Babylon” doesn’t work if one expects the movie to make a shocking new statement about the film industry or the effects of fame. The characters’ arcs are perfectly predictable, but the “why” or “how” of their actions is what is deeply explored in a brutally honest tone.

Chazelle connects the beautiful process of creating movies during the 1920s with the dark truth of what it took to create those moments. During the media press tour for “Babylon,” Chazelle eloquently described the movie as “a hate letter to Hollywood and a love letter to movies.”

The love for movies is apparent in the tireless, long-cut sequences of redoing the same scene to get the perfect shot, and in the joy of an actor seeing themselves on the big screen. “Babylon” carries a true sense of pride and acknowledgement for filmmaking.

“Babylon” is a meditation on the intersection of cinema and industry. It’s a movie that doesn’t attempt to have the answers in solving Hollywood’s hedonistic culture, but simply portrays the dichotomies within the filmmaking industry in all its horrendous glory.

“Babylon” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Reach writer Jayla Wilson arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jaylawilsonn24

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.