Review: “Barbarian”

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

With a 92% Rotten Tomatoes rating, Zach Cregger’s “Barbarian” is a delightful horror that utilizes viewers’ psychological, emotional, and societal ideals to produce a rollercoaster ride of an experience.

I pride myself in my ability to calculate a film’s ending, no matter how annoying it may be to the person watching with me. “Barbarian” is one of the only films that I’ve seen this year that truly surprised me, leaving me completely unable to ascertain where the plot was heading and what to expect next.

Tess, played by Georgina Campbell, arrives at her vacation rental in Detroit, only to find it was mistakenly double-booked. Though anxiety-inducing, Tess agrees to share the house for the night with the other rental guest, Keith, played by Bill Skarsgård. Seeing Skarsgård, whom you may know as Pennywise from the horror franchise “It,” in the film immediately raised my antennas, as I began to quickly question his motives.

Douglas Anderson, graduate student of cinema & media studies, describes how both Cregger and the horror genre utilize the human psyche to add to the viewers’ apprehension.

“It’s very clear one of these issues undergoing [Tess’] decisions is, ‘Is it safe to stay in this house with a man I don’t know?’” Anderson said. “Behind that anxiety is this entire subterranean history of misogyny and gender-related fear that dates back hundreds of years.”

In addition to gender, there is another layer of fear in Tess being a woman of color in the rental with a white man. As a black woman watching, the innate sense of anxiety and fear is present even when Keith hasn’t directly acted in a way to warrant those anxieties per say.

Cregger twists and turns societal ideals and perceptions to create lasting fear throughout the film. There are intuitive human reactions to certain experiences; the house being in a desolate neighborhood, its creepy basement, and hints of past trauma undoubtedly drive this anxiety.

After the big unveiling of the ghoulish yet motherly monster in the basement and a genuinely horrific scene of Keith’s death, the movie takes a complete 180 to a seemingly comical, lighthearted tone.

No longer in desolate Detroit, we are now driving down the California coast with Hollywood star AJ Gillbride, played by Justin Long, on the phone discussing the ramifications of the recent sexual assault allegations placed against him.

AJ, as a character, represents the idea of “nice guys” in Hollywood — men who are overlooked as potential predators due to society’s skewed expectations of what a “male predator” looks like.

“[AJ is] that basic image used in advertising as the likable, unassuming white guy who’s got boy-ish good looks and a sense of innocence to him,” Anderson said.

While the film does it well, this type of subversion is not new and has been utilized in films before.

For example, Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” is about a woman seeking revenge to heal from her past traumas. When casting the film, Fennell intentionally casted male actors that evoke certain — mostly positive — emotions from the audience to further solidify her message on the #MeToo movement.

Carrie Wittmer writes in The Ringer, “their [Bo Burnham, Adam Brody, and Max Greenfield] performances in the film, which emulate their previous roles but with a sinister twist, perfectly capture the film’s message that anyone could be a predator, and anyone could be complicit.”

Like Fennell, Cregger utilizes the same formula with AJ’s character and relies on societal ideas of the ‘nice guy’ to weaponize viewers’ perceptions and shift the narrative.

AJ, who is revealed to be the owner of the rental, arrives at the home where the horrific events occurred with the intention of selling the house. He spends time on the first floor engaging in seemingly mundane tasks, intentionally sending viewers on an upward rise of uneasiness, as they sit with the knowledge of the events that have occurred in the basement.

“The core archetypes that produce fear and anxiety in this movie is the image of the house becoming a reflection of the self,” Anderson said.

This intentionality of AJ’s mundane sequence symbolizes the house as a motif. The home’s shiny and clean base level represents the ego of the self in everyday life. However, patriarchal ideals of 1950s America and the generational traumas that remain present in our psyche are usually ignored — or in this instance, kept in the basement.

As the plot unravels further, themes of men’s brutality against women and the long-term effects of 1950s ideals of the white middle class family only become more prevalent. In a truly graphic, obscene, and unrealistic sequence, Tess compassionately kills the monster-like “mother” character — symbolizing the killing of Tess’ trauma and the patriarchal ideals that have been carried on in society.

I have deep appreciation for films that allow the audience to engage in deeper conversations on the current state of the world due to the statements made within the film.

“Barbarian'' does exactly that — through unique stylistic choices, solid performances from the whole cast, an unsettling setting, and by playing with the viewer’s own psyche and expectations.

“Barbarian” arrives on HBO Max Oct. 25 and is currently playing nationwide in theaters.

Reach writer Jayla Wilson arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jaylawilsonn24

