Review: ‘Beau Is Afraid’

“Beau Is Afraid” might only be beloved director Ari Aster’s third feature film, but he has proven once again that he is a master of the craft. Aster makes films like a seasoned veteran; his expertise is so evident that his first two films have created a gold standard that much of modern horror continues to aspire to.

As a chronic consumer of horror, Aster caught my gaze with “Hereditary” and had my undivided attention with “Midsommar.” Both are gems of the genre, but “Midsommar” in particular creates such an emotionally layered, visually beautiful story of love and loss that from my first screening, it was easy to call it one of my all time favorites.

With its vague marketing and unusually striking aesthetics, it is certain that Aster’s reputation was the driving force behind ticket sales for “Beau Is Afraid,” with many undeniably hoping for a horror thrill of the same proportions.

That’s why it was such a shocking delight to discover that “Beau Is Afraid” shares few, if any, qualities with Aster’s prior releases.

The plot — self-described as “Kafkaesque” in the film’s IMDb summary — stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Beau Wassermann, an anxiety-riddled man in an anxiety-inducing world. After the unexpected death of his mother, Beau finds himself in an expansive journey from his crime-ridden apartment, to a sickeningly sweet suburban home, and a wooded theater troupe, all while en route to his mother’s burial and funeral.

From the very beginning, “Beau Is Afraid” sheds most inklings of connection to his previously established filmography. The most striking difference is the film’s immediate comedy — you’d be hard pressed to find a theater audience laughing at any of the events unfolding in “Hereditary” or “Midsommar,” yet “Beau Is Afraid” instantly strikes a brilliant comedic chord. The first frames of the film capture the horrors of childbirth from a riotous first-person perspective, and the comedy only continues.

The film is a dark comedy first and foremost, with much of the film’s horror being overshadowed by its hilarity. This is possibly exemplified best in the film’s inciting incident — the phone call scene in which Beau learns of his mother’s passing. Brilliantly paced and performed by Phoenix and Bill Hader in a thrilling cameo as a UPS delivery man, it’s immediately evident that death, in “Beau Is Afraid,” has a completely different weight than it does in Aster’s other works.

One of the film’s greatest strengths is its uniquely rich settings. The landscape Beau finds himself in is a world of deep extremes, a glimmering mirror of an overbearing mother’s worst nightmares and lies. Beau’s apartment is located in a grungy street that might as well be the crime capital of the world, yet it is treated with complete normalcy. Beau, as anxiety-driven as he may be, seems to have the healthiest response to the world he coexists with.

Beau’s apartment is adorned in vulgar graffiti, infested with brown recluse spiders, and the streets are populated exclusively with naked serial killers. Upon losing his luggage and keys, Beau begs for the help of a janitor passing him in the hallways, who can’t even spare a glance before telling Beau, “You’re f---ed, pal.”

The film is the personification of anxiety — the disturbing reactions to Beau’s mere existence are the kinds of inhumane responses only someone in the throes of a downward spiral could conjure up. While other films might share glimmers of “reality,” something to clue the audience in on an alternative, true viewpoint, “Beau Is Afraid” thrives in the surreal, forcing the audience to take every crazed development at face value.

While the film’s other settings are far less physically dangerous, they don’t get any more secure. After a horrific stabbing injury, Beau finds himself in the home of Grace and Roger, a suburban couple happy to take him in while he recovers, where he lives for a few days alongside their pill-addicted teenage daughter Toni (Kylie Rogers). Rogers is one of the standout performances of this act of the film. Her ability to change her emotion on a dime, and her explosive range of teenage anger, brought out some of the film’s hardest laughs.

Toward the latter half of the film, Beau finds himself in the company of a traveling theater troupe in the middle of a forest, a place that has its quirks, but sticks out as the most peaceful, dare I say, normal, place he’s visited yet. That is, until Beau starts to watch the play, and imagines himself as the lead actor in an extended imagination sequence, filled with 2D animation and beautifully handcrafted sets akin to a high school drama performance. The sequence sticks out as one of the film’s greatest moments, lulling the audience in for what feels like hours of dreamy, masterful storytelling.

By the time Beau makes it to his mother’s funeral, flashback sequences have already given us the full rundown of Beau’s issues with his mother, Mona Wassermann. Zoe Lister-Jones excellently portrays younger Mona in flashbacks to Beau’s childhood, unveiling the anger and confusion present in Beau’s upbringing — alongside the sinister comedy in all of it.

In what we see of Beau’s mother, it’s evident that his upbringing has massively shaped his worldview. Patti LuPone, Mona in the present day, brings a masterful amount of drama and rage to the role. Mona turns the most innocent of actions against her son in ways only a mother could, and her chilling anger is horrific to watch unfold — Beau has every reason in the world to be afraid.

Rolling Stone put it well — the film is, indeed, the “‘Citizen Kane’ of mommy-issues movies.”

The themes of an abusive mother-son relationship are faint whispers in the film’s beginning, whispers that become downright blatant screams by the film’s close. It’s apparent that the film is deeply personal to Aster, and while a full three hours of exploration might be too much for some, the film’s grandness and scale make it worth the wait. If the film’s events have even a minor resemblance to Aster’s lived reality, he’s certainly earned the gratuity.

“Beau Is Afraid” is so outrageous and self-indulgent that I want to dislike it — it would be much easier to write about it if I did hate the film. Yet, the film’s nerve is so audacious, its storytelling so rich and fantastic, that I can’t help but love it. Even if that love is from a safe, contemplative distance.

“Beau Is Afraid” is now playing in theaters.

Reach Arts + Culture Editor Natalie Roy at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nataliedroy

