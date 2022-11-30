Review: ‘Bones and All’

Warning: Mild spoilers ahead.

Although spooky season has come to a close, and we all have that one friend that’s already blasting “All I Want for Christmas is You” on repeat, if you still need to scratch your horror-seeking itch, Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” is the perfect film to watch.

I originally walked into the theater for Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet — who portrays Lee, the film’s love interest — but I walked out feeling slightly disturbed, both by the ending of the movie, and by my own enjoyment of a film featuring cannibals.

“Bones and All,” based on Camille DeAngelis’s novel, is a sincere romantic horror story. Set in the 1980s with a twist of cannibalism, it explores coming to terms with one’s true nature and place in the world.

The film starts slowly. The first glimpse of eeriness we see is when Maren (played by Taylor Russell), is locked inside her room after saying goodnight to her father. The seemingly innocent, sweet, and socially awkward protagonist proceeds to sneak out, wanting to be normal and hang out with friends, but, while admiring her friend’s nails, she proceeds to commit a very abnormal act involving a finger and blood. Following the action, Maren and her father are forced once again to flee and move elsewhere.

This is the last time Maren’s father is willing to give her a fresh start, and serves as the catalyst for the main plotline. She wakes up to find him gone, replaced by an envelope that includes a tape recorder, some money, and her birth certificate.

The story then follows Maren as she traverses through the country in search of her mother, forced to find her own way. On the road, she reconciles with her cannibalistic challenges, and she meets other “eaters.”

Maren and Lee, an eater who helps her find her mother, both struggle with loneliness and whether their nature makes them monsters or not. It is a theme akin to teenagers wrestling with self-worth, as “Bones” conveys that no matter how lonely you feel, you are never truly alone.

In addition to the traditional coming-of-age motifs, themes of independence and moral ambiguity are constantly at the forefront of the film. Two kids must find their way in a world that doesn’t look kindly on monsters, and they must decide whether their cannibalism makes them innate monsters.

The internal conflict, the anticipation of Maren finding her mother, and a budding romance kept me rapt with interest throughout the film. Even though Maren and Lee are murderers, I was able to relate and sympathize with them, due primarily to the fact that the film portrays them as imperfect people with good hearts and unfortunate genetics. I was somehow rooting for them even though they couldn’t curb their repulsive hunger.

The film’s use of gore adds a haunting layer to the teen drama, but the film’s final act is where the horror truly reaches its peak. The ending, which touches on why the film is titled “Bones and All,” leaves you to decide for yourself whether you think it’s a twisted depiction of romance, or a genuine portrayal of horror.

Whether you choose the former or latter, the ending doesn't take away from the film’s quality performances, excellent cinematography, and relatable messages that hit deep as bone.

“Bones and All” is currently playing in theaters nationwide.

Reach contributing writer Kaycee French at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SpaceKaycee

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.