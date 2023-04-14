Review: Boygenius’ ‘the record’

What does intimacy look like in a world of self-hatred? Indie rock supergroup boygenius reunited this year to produce an album that confronts the meaning of love in an increasingly hopeless age, challenging us to reckon with how connection manifests across a landscape of commodities, efficiency, and perfection.

The album’s announcement largely came as a surprise to many fans. The short-lived trio of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus gave us 2018’s self-titled EP consisting of six songs written in just four days, with no promise of reuniting — other than occasional surprise stage appearances and backing tracks on each other’s solo work.

Their success as individuals seemed to dominate their professional paths, but in January, the abrupt announcement of this record came along with the release of three singles: “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.”

The full album’s 12 tracks, released March 31, demonstrate Baker, Bridgers, and Dacus’ profound evolution as artists and partners. It revisits many of the themes established on their self-titled EP and in their individual repertoire, making references across their ever-growing canon. The album emphasizes how much has changed — and not changed — for the artists in the time since the EP’s release.

Throughout “the record,” members trade off vocals and harmonies across the songs, similar to the style of their original EP. This creates a narrative of conversation, while still maintaining a connected voice that emphasizes their closeness as a group.

The album’s first track, “Without You Without Them,” begins that conversation in the most bare way, performed a cappella, as it literally exclaims the need for communication and exchange in today’s world through its lyrics and raw melody.

Immediately after, the album shocks us with Baker’s powerful voice accompanied by a bright backing track. “$20,” the second song, is about self-destruction and the helpless desperation of youth.

The entire album continues to skillfully lean into contradiction: unconditional love bringing with it the deepest pain, the desire for nihilism and anarchy while needing connection, and rejections of religiosity coming with an admiration for its figures and guarantees.

Largely, the album centers on the intimacy between the women and their partnership over the years, demonstrating how love manifests in ways that deviate from heteronormative romantic and sexual assumptions. It explores the intersection of friendship, family, and sexuality as having influence over love, but importantly, it rejects the need for love to be placed in any one of these boxes.

More so, it thoughtfully analyzes how we are to operate within that love. On “Emily I’m Sorry,” Bridgers distills her journey of self-actualization in the context of a relationship, grappling with the ways that it has come at the cost of hurting others. On “We’re In Love,” Dacus reflects on the ultimatum that is brought with commitment, knowing you love someone so much it is bound to hurt, as she exclaims “Will you still love me if it turns out I’m insane?”

“True Blue” answers Bridgers’ call to self-actualization in the throws of love, by demonstrating how the love shared by the boygenius members has allowed them to grow together.

The album takes evident inspiration from other artists. Elliott Smith and The Beatles can be heard on tracks like “Revolution 0”; the song “Leonard Cohen” is in reference to the late singer’s “Anthem.” Moreover, there are homages to Sheryl Crow on “Not Strong Enough,” Simon & Garfunkel on “Cool About It,” and many more legendary artists throughout.

This cross-section of inspirational styles helps to develop the mixing pot of ideas that characterize the album, with an emphasis on the record’s ability to surpass categorization. Being at once rock, folk, and pop, the album also contains some genreless singularities that are hard to define.

Like their influences, boygenius grapples with the most vulnerable elements of life and relationships delicately and with kindness. It is an album that acknowledges uncertainty and self-doubt without leaving us hopeless. It provides a voice for the world’s fears and expectations by expertly leaning into the nuance of the human condition.

Most importantly, “the record” allows us to reflect on our relationships with a critical eye, but it exclaims joyously that we would be nowhere without each other.

The album is out now and can be listened to on all streaming platforms. It was released alongside a short film directed by Kristen Stewart available to watch on YouTube.

Reach writer Laura Schladetzky at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LSchladetzky

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.