Review: Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘The Loneliest Time’

Thursday night had me ambling down the streets of Ravenna, headphones on, and having the time of my life, when a random man stopped me on the corner.

“What are you listening to?”

“The new Carly Rae Jepsen album,” I said.

“She’s still making music?”

Damn right she is. Sure, Jepsen hasn’t had a top 40 hit since 2015’s “I Really Like You” (which peaked at 39), but that hasn’t stopped the Canadian icon from dropping some of the most dazzling pop music of the past decade.

Her new album, “The Loneliest Time,” finds Jepsen yearning for an ex, while flawlessly blending elements of disco, indie pop, and even a dabble of country twang.

A product of 2020’s lockdown, “The Loneliest Time” is stuffed full of lively production — a vibe that feels like compensation for the emotional toll that social isolation took on Jepsen.

“Surrender My Heart” and “Talking To Yourself” are hands down two of the best pop bangers of the year. Jepsen’s angelic vocals soar across towering walls of sound as she unloads her intrusive thoughts over the most anthemic bass drums to ever bless my ears. Pop girlies, take notes.

My Spotify Wrapped was not prepared for the number of streams I’ve contributed to the album’s lead single, “Western Wind,” which flaunts Jepsen’s impressive vocal versatility. Her breathy delivery is muffled under ambient synths and pulsating percussion, creating a near-religious experience.

Nothing is more infectious than disco jam, “Shooting Star,” whose syncopated electric guitar riff would fit snugly into KC and the Sunshine Band’s 1982 hit “Give It Up.” The tune is a fresh twist on a throwback sound, a trend in modern music that is rarely pulled off with such finesse.

The tongue-in-cheek “Beach House” is dragged down by the ensemble of cringey male vocalists, adding to the long list of reasons why men suck. Spare me from the bridge, which sounds like if the “High School Musical” Wildcats basketball team took up stripping.

If Troy Bolton getting jiggy with it didn’t do it for you, “Go Find Yourself or Whatever” is sweet redemption. Jepsen writing a knife-twisting, country-pop ballad was nowhere near my 2022 bingo card, but the finished product is an agonizing picture of solitude. Confessions like “you made me vulnerable” and “I’ll wait for you” may sound simple, but on the album, they are crooned with a pure sense of devotion and honesty that only unfiltered emotion can bring to the table.

Thankfully, Jepsen didn’t have to wait too long as the cutesy disco duet that is the title track breaks her lonely spell. Finally reunited with her beau, played by fellow Canadian songwriter Rufus Wainwright, the two skip across layers of majestic strings and distorted synths, while simultaneously curing the onset of my seasonal depression.

On the surface, “The Loneliest Time” is 42 minutes of sugary bliss. With every flirtatious hallucination comes a recollection of the bleak reality that is being alone; a clear portrayal of wanting what we cannot have.

But fear not, as Jepsen proves that pretending to have the time of your life is not the worst coping mechanism in the world — eventually, we all might forget we're pretending in the first place.

Reach writer Mead Gill at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mead_fr4ncis

