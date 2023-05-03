Review: ‘Chevalier’

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

When I hear the word “triple threat,” I think of Lady Gaga, Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, and Zendaya — Hollywood sensations who can truly do it all. But in the 18th century, a triple threat often encompassed an entirely different palette of skills. In the new movie “Chevalier,” the untold story of Joseph Bologne, better known by his formal title Chevalier de Saint-Georges, is finally unveiled for the world to see.

A historical drama, the film follows the story of the exceptional violinist, composer, and swordsman Chevalier, whose talents rival even those of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Unlike Mozart, however, Chevalier has been largely forgotten in our historical narrative.

As the story progresses, we see that Chevalier is a confident and boastful figure, making him come across as borderline unlikable at times. Chevalier’s arrogance is evidently strategic — as a Black man and the unlawful child of a white plantation owner and slave, his confidence acts as a layer of defense from the racism he encounters all too frequently.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays the titular role and immediately draws the audience in through his skilled acting. The film highlights the intensity of classical music, with a violin duel so intense that Harrison Jr. brilliantly described it as “a rap battle with two guys in wigs each trying to prove they’re the best.”

In order to receive the title of “Chevalier” from Marie Antoinette, Chevalier had to fight against deep-rooted systemic racism. It is through Harrison Jr.’s performance that we value the intricacy of this historical figure and the challenges he encountered, and much of the film’s success lies in Harrison Jr.’s performance.

The plot of the movie is largely driven by the competition for the next head of the Paris Opera, which Chevalier strives to win. But this was, unfortunately, a competition Chevalier lost before it even started due to the severe racism prevalent within the French aristocracy in the 18th century.

While Chevalier’s story is relatively untold, Marie Antoinette, on the other hand, is someone that essentially everyone knows. Lucy Boynton brilliantly puts a fresh and contemporary spin on the famous queen of France, breaking free from traditional portrayals of the historical figure. Boynton breathed new life into the character by highlighting her youthful and playful side, while also conveying her underlying fears and anxieties about her demanding title.

I quickly grew to love the queen’s friendship with Chevalier — making her failure to stand up for him in the film’s second half all the more gut-wrenching. Marie Joséphine, played by Samara Weaving, was Chevalier’s love interest and the star of his opera throughout the film — but, much like Antoinette, Joséphine also left Chevalier when he needed her the most.

Both Boynton and Weaving balanced the complexities of their characters. The two actresses are initially so likable that the audience can easily empathize with them, yet still feel the sting in their betrayal of Chevalier. Their failures to call out the racism preventing Chevalier’s career from flourishing is incredibly heartbreaking. The actresses both built characters that the audience can truly invest in, only to admit their faults and shortcomings later on.

Chevalier’s mother, played by Ronke Adékoluejo, is the silent star of the movie. Recently freed, she arrives in France to try and reconnect with her son, much to Chevalier’s initial dismay. Adékoluejo’s character is one full of quiet guidance, calculation, and precise dialogue. Her performance was strong and full of compassion, and in the end, Chevalier gains the ability to embrace the culture he had long resisted.

Chevalier’s character starts as nearly dislikable due to his ego, but ends the movie permanently shaped by both the positive and negative influences in his life. Harrison Jr. remarkably illustrates the highs and lows of Chevalier’s life. Through his acting, the full spectrum of Chevalier’s inner journey is explored, eventually culminating in his decision to join the French Revolution. The film expertly shines a light on one of history’s most important forgotten musicians, and for that alone, it’s worth a watch.

