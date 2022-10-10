Review: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Warning: Major spoilers ahead.

With its vibrant, fruity aesthetic of a seemingly perfect, utopian town, Olivia Wilde’s latest film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” almost has you believing that it is a romantic comedy. However, the plot’s final twist is familiar, yet intriguing; Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) is trapped by her husband, Jack (Harry Styles), in an alternate reality simulation. It takes the audience, and Alice, the entire course of the film to unveil this manipulative lie.

Alice and Jack Chambers are introduced in the film’s beginning as a beautiful young couple residing in Victory, a town similar to 1950s Palm Springs, California. The sun never ceases to shine, and each blade of grass is cut to perfection. Each morning, the Chambers’ suburban cul-de-sac is punctuated by housewives waving off their respective husbands — a procession of glossy, luxurious cars heading off into the vacant desert, toward their ominous workplace: Victory Headquarters. This kitsch, cookie-cutter town runs on the Victory Project, which advances the “development of progressive materials.” The audience later learns that regression, rather than progression, is the real factor at play.

Alice and the audience quickly grow unsettled by the secrecy of the men’s work on the Victory Project. The simulation’s waxy, grinning figurehead, Frank (Chris Pine), runs a daily radio program, preaching slogans to the wives regarding “progress,” “symmetry,” and “sacrifice” to ward off “chaos.”

“We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero of the incel community,” Olivia Wilde said in an interview with Interview Magazine. “They believe that society has now robbed them — that the idea of feminism is working against nature, and that [women] must be put back into the correct place.”

As she tries to unravel the deceit plaguing her town and her mind, Alice refuses to be put back into that “correct place.” When she witnesses a fellow housewife’s suicide attempt, her suspicion escalates into full panic, which is made worse when everyone around her deems her mentally unstable. The local doctor attempts to prescribe her a sedating medication that she is quick to reject, a feat of pill pushing that reminded me of a classic “Mad Men” scene. Both sequences reflect the mid-20th century culture of housewives being labeled as hysterical and promptly taken to psychiatrists.

“Middle class women were sent to see therapists — not to actually figure out what was causing them psychological turmoil, but to quell their turmoil in ways that reassimilated them to their proper role,” cinema and media studies graduate student Doug Anderson said.

To those unfamiliar with Betty Friedan’s novel and concept of "The Feminine Mystique," she similarly discusses how women's fulfillment was falsely and strictly defined by being a housewife in post-war America. Wilde alludes to this historical suppression by empowering Alice’s character to reject Victory’s sexist society, though that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as we see a peek into her real life outside the simulation. She’s a surgeon and the true breadwinner of the couple, coming home after a twelve hour shift to Jack, who spends his depressing day drowned in misogynistic incel YouTube videos.

As exhausted Alice walks through the door and grows irritated by Jack’s touch, Wilde makes a point to show that at the end of Alice’s day in the real world, she’s uninterested in sex. However, in the world of Victory — or rather, Jack’s world — she waits for him at the door every evening, cocktail in hand, anticipating his touch.

Personally, I think Wilde’s intention to show the disparity between Alice’s real life and VR sex habits was well intended, however, a bit overdone. The use of sex in this movie frankly seemed like a marketing ploy so that clips of Pugh and Styles making out could flood our Instagram and TikTok feeds.

Another lazy choice was Margaret’s storyline, played by Kiki Layne. Margaret’s psychotic break and suicide attempt is the impetus behind Alice’s awakening, yet Margaret’s backstory is untouched. Her breakdown characterizes her as just another hysterical woman.

Furthermore, as the only Black actress, I was disappointed her character was used as a pawn only meant to be quickly killed off. Though the film is based in a 1950s aesthetic, it’s not truly set in a historical period that requires a majority white cast — Wilde could have been more inclusive. In that vein, I think she’s deserving of the Twitter threads describing her movie as a “white woman’s ‘Get Out.’”

While the foundation of Wilde's film is not completely original, the quick twists and brilliant acting from Pugh and Pine kept me enthralled throughout the film’s two hour runtime. Though critics haven’t been the film’s biggest fans, and some thematic choices are left unfulfilled, it’s not something that completely deters the audience’s enjoyment of this thriller.

Wilde’s nuanced take on feminism, in tandem with VR’s pervasiveness in our society, poses many interesting questions. Despite the film’s noticeable flaws, the suspense and full-circle ending kept my friends and I unraveling the plot long after we had trickled out of the theater.

