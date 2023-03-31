Review: ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

Few properties have undergone the complete cultural transformation that Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) has.

The tabletop roleplaying game of ’80s “satanic panic” infamy was once the defining trait of nerds and geeks, but has seamlessly transitioned into a staple of pop culture — in large part due to the rise of livestreaming. Shows like “Critical Role” and “Dimension 20,” which record their own D&D games for fans to watch live or on demand, generate millions of views at the blink of an eye, catapulting the once-mystified game onto the screens of the masses.

The new film adaptation of the game, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” marks Hollywood’s latest installment of the roleplaying game’s lasting return to public favor.

As the title might suggest, “Honor Among Thieves” is not the first attempt in adapting D&D to the silver screen. 2000’s critically condemned “Dungeons & Dragons” is a movie so bad in all aspects that it’s almost impressive, with CGI so horrific it makes the “Star Wars” prequels look timeless. Despite its flop, two additional movies were somehow churned out as a made-for-TV sequel and a direct-to-DVD finale.

After three sour films, D&D players and fans have not been eager for another adaptation — and when “Honor Among Thieves” was first announced, the general fan consensus was lukewarm at best. Speaking personally as someone who spends many Friday evenings as a tiefling monk, I went into the film expecting mediocrity, and hopefully a Matthew Mercer cameo.

Against all odds, “Honor Among Thieves” gives D&D the adaptation it sorely missed out on all those years ago — one that celebrates the comedy, thrills, and storytelling magic that emerges from so many party tables.

The film follows Chris Pine as bard Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez as barbarian Holga, a pair of friends stuck in prison after a failed heist. After escaping and reuniting Edgin with his daughter, Kira, he finds that their relationship has dwindled due to the lies of their former ally Forge (Hugh Grant). As Forge rises to questionable power and takes in Kira as his own, Edgin and Holga team up with a sorcerer (Justice Smith) and a druid (Sophia Lillis) to reunite Edgin with his daughter and save the town from peril along the way.

“Honor Among Thieves” is, first and foremost, a blockbuster comedy. Those hoping for an A24-esque take on tabletop or something Oscar-worthy will need to leave those expectations at the door. The film knows it’s no “Fellowship of the Ring” and avoids the convoluted and dense pitfalls that high fantasy dramas frequently fall into, remaining refreshingly fast-paced for most of its runtime.

Much of the film’s balance comes from its directing team, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The duo have proven to deliver comedy in the past with the quiet hit “Game Night,” and the humor in “Honor Among Thieves” delivers at the same level. The film feels like it was expertly matched with Goldstein and Daley, who are both fans of the game and worked directly with D&D’s publishing company and rulemakers, Wizards of the Coast, throughout the filmmaking process.

While stringent fans might be quick to argue that the film is bad because of the inevitable rule breaks — like the trailer, which featured druid Doric’s controversial wild shape into an owlbear — the film excels by capturing the essence of a D&D game, prioritizing party dynamics and fun above the often arbitrary rules of the “Player’s Handbook.”

The scene in which the party uses the “Speak with Dead” spell feels like it was pulled directly from a player’s table, and the heist-like montages of Doric’s wild shape abilities created some of the film’s most dynamic action and thrill.

The cast of the film also deserves high praise. Pine and Rodriguez have excellent banter and truly feel like a pair of seasoned friends, and Grant delivers a brilliantly humorous performance as the film’s villain. All of the characters are funny in their own right, avoiding the unironic melodrama that the earlier movies reveled in and ensuring that none of the characters become annoying streams of comedic relief.

In being a blockbuster comedy, the film unfortunately follows a saddeningly formulaic plot, with story beats and reveals that can be seen from a mile away. I do think that “Honor Among Thieves” could have pushed the envelope a bit more in its plot and storytelling. The film’s predictability routinely lowers the stakes of any action — and for a game where characters can die in combat at any moment, the lack of stakes is the film’s greatest misstep.

“Honor Among Thieves” does the best that it can to adapt a game that can span hundreds of hours into a digestible two-hour film, and one of its biggest wins is that it creates something both fans and newcomers alike can enjoy — a task that seemed borderline impossible before its release. And, while the film might not include an appearance from Mercer, it did get his stamp of approval, which is enough of a win for any of us.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is now playing in theaters.

