Review: ‘Evil Dead Rise’

After over a decade, multiple shelved projects, and a shift from a HBO Max to a more traditional, theatrical release, “Evil Dead” is finally back on the silver screen.

“Evil Dead Rise,” the fifth film in the horror franchise, twists the conventional cabin-in-the-woods trope from the original films and 2013 reboot, and relocates our cast, led by Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland, to a dilapidated, Los Angeles high-rise.

From there, writer-director Lee Cronin intelligently blends a family drama with classic horror tropes, as the film focuses on a single family being terrorized by demons and human-possessed deadites over the course of a single night.

While the departure from the original trilogy’s location may be concerning for some, the claustrophobic nature of “Rise” allows for more freedom and more frights, especially considering most of the film takes place in a single apartment.

That being said, in the age of nostalgic exploitation, “Evil Dead Rise” thankfully opts to sideline unnecessary cameos for genuine reinvention, thus making it a worthwhile experience.

Although certain props make the occasional appearance, Cronin expertly extracts style from Sam Raimi’s original to make a film that is equally faithful to all that has come before, and unique to the young director’s personal vision.

“I think, from my perspective, the thing that I love about ‘Evil Dead’ movies and that I wanted to maintain was the kind of energy and the gutsiness and the madness and the entertainment factor, you know?” Cronin said.

While the film is deserving of praise, especially for its constantly engaging imagery and stunning visual effects, a mediocre, uninspired score from Stephen McKeon and occasionally spotty make-up hold “Rise” back from being a modern horror classic.

Not to mention, Sutherland’s performance as the demonic Ellie often feels unconvincing, with certain moments coming off as less terrifying and more like Sutherland is simply just mimicking a zombie walk tutorial off of YouTube.

“I found a choreographer online … but her dance choreography is so unique and there’s a real sort of sinister creature-ness to her choreography, and I got really lucky that I stumbled across a video of hers,” Sutherland said. “It was so unique and [had] lots of little twitchy movements, and then like wrists moving in a way that it looked like they didn’t have bones in them or it was broken, and that was a huge part of my inspiration for deadite Ellie — especially the twitches.”

Regardless, Sutherland is mostly fine throughout the film’s 97-minute runtime, and provides some lines that will surely become memorable and fairly iconic as time passes, for better or worse.

Sullivan, on the other hand, is incredible, and often carries the weight of the entire film with ease. The development of her character is a thrill to watch, as Sullivan leans fully into Beth’s transformation over the course of the night.

Ellie’s children, played by Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher, also perform well, and while they may not always be perfect (certain moments are definitely better than others), they turn in convincing enough performances that keep you grounded in the otherwise unimaginable world.

Finally, while the film’s pacing does fluctuate, Cronin’s script builds to an incredible, gory climax that left me not only satisfied, but glad that people are willing to create (and fund) such wild creations.

“Evil Dead Rise” is a solid entry in a franchise that has survived for over 40 years. While it may suffer from a bland score and spotty performances, it makes up for its shortcomings through gruesome special effects, fantastic stylistic choices, and an extremely satisfying conclusion.

“Evil Dead Rise” opens in theaters April 21, 2023.

Reach Editor-in-Chief Jacob Renn at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @jakemrenn

