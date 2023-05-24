Review: ‘Fast X’

Since the debut of “The Fast and the Furious” in 2001, Universal Pictures has created nine sequels filled with thrilling car antics that loyal fans keep coming back for. However, after 22 years, it may be time to end the series.

Movie after movie, Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, is forced to choose who to save as he goes up against evil mastermind Dante Reyes, played by Jason Momoa. Dante is vengeful and will stop at nothing to see the fast and furious team destroyed. Dominic is outsmarted continuously by Dante, and in every film, someone close to Dominic is threatened.

In this installment of the series, the team goes up against their most challenging foe yet. The film is set in multiple locations like Rome, Rio, and Antarctica, where different members of their families reside. Each member has the same unifying goal — to protect their family and to defeat their opponent.

“The Fast and Furious” franchise is known for its car chase scenes that always seem to defy the laws of physics. While the 10th film was jam-packed with exciting car chases, this film didn’t bring anything new to the table.

The storylines and plot twists in “Fast X” were predictable and overused. Combined with the subpar performance given by many of the actors, the film didn’t meet the standards set by its predecessors. The repetitive storyline alone is uninteresting, however, Diesel’s acting also makes many scenes cringeworthy as he fails to portray any real emotion.

Momoa, on the other hand, played his character to perfection and, in doing so, saved the film. He plays a manic antagonist seeking revenge for the death of his father caused by Dominic and his team in “Fast Five” — back when the series still had fresh plots and ideas. Momoa executes his lines in a humorous manner, and had the crowd and myself laughing regularly. His character has a sassy, comedic personality that many of the other stoic characters often lack.

If you’ve seen the previous films, you know that the extended family tree and lore of “The Fast and Furious” is built over time in the films. While Dominic is trying to save whoever he’s put in danger this time, the movie also contained about four other major plotlines, which made it difficult to follow the storyline.

Neither myself nor other loyal fans expected impressive acting by the 10th film, but just the same as Diesel, the majority of the other actors on the team were lacking. The attraction of the series has, essentially, always stemmed from the creativity of car chases and guest appearances from actors like John Cena, Pete Davidson, and more that were sprinkled into the plot which gave each film, this one included, something new for the audience to look forward to.

I cannot say I was bored at any point of the film. The movie has strong themes of family, loyalty, and hope, but not enough of what people really come to see — crazy car stunts. The film ends with a cliffhanger nodding at an 11th film — “Fast X: Part 2” is currently slated for 2025 — but whether the film’s writers are able to come up with a new plot for this series is another question altogether.

“Fast X” is now playing in theaters.

Reach contributing writer Lexi Fredman at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LexiFredman

