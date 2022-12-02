Review: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

If you have a burning hatred for billionaires and a love for scathing dialogue, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is the movie for you.

The famed gentleman sleuth Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, returns to the big screen to solve yet another murder mystery in this harrowing deconstruction of the classic whodunnit. And just like the film’s predecessor, “Knives Out,” nothing is as it seems.

While “Knives Out” follows an entitled old money family in New England, “Glass Onion” grapples with an eclectic cast of new money eccentrics.

Bound by their connection to tech billionaire Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, the group of friends visits Miles’ private island in Greece for a weekend getaway. The egocentric billionaire proposes a murder mystery game in which the group solves his murder. But, of course, for one person, this is no game.

The visual aesthetics in “Glass Onion” sharply contrast with “Knives Out.” While Rian Johnson’s first caper flick embodies an autumnal and gothic feel, “Glass Onion” grapples with the gaudy and eccentric styles of the nouveau riche. While I miss the fall atmosphere in “Knives Out,” the ostentatious island mansion in “Glass Onion” is the perfect setting for the events that transpire.

Though the game of Clue is referenced throughout the movie, the characters aren’t stereotyped or cartoonish like their game counterparts. Rian Johnson never makes the rich people in the film into caricatures, but he doesn’t vindicate them either. The actors portray their characters’ humanity while also playing into their distinctive, and often destructive, personalities.

The film features a motley cast of characters — a detective, a billionaire, a politician, a scientist, a Twitch streamer and his girlfriend, a fashion designer and her assistant, and Miles’ disgraced ex-business partner, played by Janelle Monáe.

Monáe, in particular, is the tangible connection the film needs amid a world of transactional relationships and shallow luxury. Their performance breaks the film’s flat, glamorous facade and emotionally invests the audience in the story.

The film takes advantage of the fact that our brains are wired to interpret mystery tropes based on precedents in the genre. It subverts mystery movie clichés, yet avoids fully alienating its viewers.

“Glass Onion” lives up to its title as a “Knives Out” mystery. Though I was at first hesitant about its direction, the film shattered my expectations. It is incredibly well thought out, with stunning shots and snappy dialogue embedded throughout its many layers.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will be available on Netflix starting Dec. 23.

