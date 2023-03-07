Review: Gorillaz’s ‘Cracker Island’

As just an idea alone, few would expect a band like Gorillaz to last for over two decades. It could have easily been nothing more than a one-off experiment, a weird side project from singer Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett to make fun of MTV-era boy bands through the perspective of four dysfunctional, virtual musicians: 2-D, Russel, Murdoc, and Noodle.

Despite the odds, the band’s cartoon facade became its greatest strength, a strength that persists into their most recent release, “Cracker Island.” Albarn, no longer required to be the public face of his own music, was able to escape his typecasting as a brit-pop frontman and delve head-first into new and exciting genres such as hip-hop and electronica. The end result was a sound that made Gorillaz more than just a gimmick.

By twisting and mixing influences together at whim while simultaneously working with collaborators from across the globe, Gorillaz was able to defy the music industry’s need to label and categorize, in a way that didn’t come at the expense of the music itself.

The band’s eighth album keeps Albarn’s passion for experimentation alive and well. It’s a melting pot of warm, vibrant sounds that draw the listener into a strange new world. It’s also their most consistent project in years, an intentional step away from the jukebox nature of “Humanz” and “Song Machine.” It’s a smart choice for the band’s future, though it might have been a step too far.

The album starts with a titular anthem, showcasing the band’s ability to juggle a vast array of instruments all at once. From the pounding industrial percussion to an all-enveloping mix of synth and guitar, the track keeps bringing new influences into its medley, yet it sounds effortlessly cohesive. Thundercat adds his trademark funk to his feature, providing a joyous call-and-response chorus line that balances out the roughness in 2-D’s vocals.

It’s an early peak of energy for the album, but it doesn’t last. The following tracks, which reflect the majority of the album, can all be described with one word: dreamy. It’s not a “your high school crush” kind of dreamy, more so, it’s the sound of spaced-out reverb and soft-spoken vocals. It’s the kind of psychedelic music that makes you want to sink into your couch and drift off into slumber.

If you’re in the right mood, that “dreamy” feeling can be a positive vibe, and tracks like “Baby Queen,” “Tarantula,” and “The Tired Influencer” each have their own unique spin on the sensation. However, much like sleeping through your morning alarm, that feeling can last too long for its own good.

Almost every song on “Cracker Island” works on its own, but when played one after another, the consistently calming nature of the album starts to become numbing.

That’s not to say there aren't any moments of hype to be found in the album. The mix on “New Gold” is an inferno of intense drums, eccentric electronics, and a killer bassline, bringing the heat in spite of some lackluster features. “Silent Running,” the album’s catchiest single, justifies its longer runtime with a chorus of dramatic, interwoven harmonies. Both tunes bring some much-needed energy to the listening experience, yet they’re placed back-to-back, negating their overall impact.

Worse so, there are a few songs in the tracklist that have a bad case of lost potential. “Oil” has the voice of the legendary Stevie Nicks at its disposal, yet all she does is sing backup with some unflattering autotune. “Tormenta” should have been a banger, given that it features Latin superstar Bad Bunny, yet he sounds like he’s giving his verse over remixed elevator music.

The conflicting nature of “Cracker Island” continues into its ending. The second-to-last track, “Skinny Ape,” is genuinely fantastic. Though it starts with some low-key acoustics, 2-D’s elevating vocal pitch prepares the listener for a glorious crescendo, which sounds like an absolute fever dream.

It’s a euphoric release of energy that would have ended the album perfectly, yet instead, we’re dragged into “Possession Island.” As the blandest dreamy ballad to follow up six other dreamy ballads, it simply bores me to tears.

Although I left this album feeling mildly disappointed, I have to reiterate that it’s only with the big picture. Left to give their own impressions, each song here contains the wildly imaginative, genre-bending spirit that makes every Gorillaz record so enticing and unpredictable.

For good or ill, you never know what to expect from the band that doesn’t exist, and this time, they gave me a nice, thirty minute nap.

“Cracker Island” released Feb. 24 and is currently available on all major streaming platforms.

Reach contributing writer Calvin Jay Emerson at arts@dailyuw.com.

