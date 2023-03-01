Review: ‘Infinity Pool’

Warning: Mild spoilers ahead

If you’ve ever watched an episode of “The White Lotus” and thought it might be improved with hyperviolence, copious amounts of bodily fluids, and Mia Goth, “Infinity Pool” might be the movie for you.

Brandon Cronenberg’s newest horror thriller is the latest in the recent line of movies that satirize messed up rich people at an exotic locale (“The Menu,” “Glass Onion,” and “Triangle of Sadness”), but this one distinguishes itself from the bunch with its horrifying imagery and sci-fi twist.

“Infinity Pool” follows James (Alexander Skarsgård), an insecure author who is on vacation at an exotic island resort with his wife, Em (Cleopatra Coleman). They meet another couple, Gabi (Mia Goth) and Alban (Jalil Lespert). Gabi fawns over James’ writing and he is immediately infatuated.

The two couples take a trip to the beach, and James drives them back. Inevitably, he’s distracted and runs over a native islander. After fleeing the scene, James is arrested and is told he faces the death penalty.

Here, the movie’s sci-fi premise reveals itself. A government official discloses information about a certain policy — they can construct an identical clone of James for a large sum, and it will suffer the death penalty in James’ place.

James is required to watch his own execution — a brutal and bloody sequence — and, to Em’s disgust, he seems to be captivated by his clone’s death.

From this point forward, the movie goes absolutely off the rails as James dives headfirst into the deep end of depravity. Gabi seduces him and welcomes him into her inner circle of rich, tourist friends, who’ve all been through the same situation and have come to the same conclusion: if they can just pay to avoid life’s consequences, what’s really stopping them from doing whatever they want?

The movie then devolves into sequences of escalating violence and rampant hedonism, with psychedelic montages containing the wildest things you’ll probably ever see in a theater.

The cinematography is just as wild, chock-full of disorienting camera angles and movement to give a constant unsettled feeling in the viewer. Some of the montages are too long and the visual quirks can feel overplayed, relying more on visual and aural overstimulation than actual content, but it’s nevertheless effective.

Skarsgård and Goth give fantastic performances as the leads, with the former’s physicality having a particularly surprising effect. In last year’s “The Northman,” Skarsgård got absolutely massive for his role as a vengeful Viking warrior. In “Infinity Pool,” he towers over the rest of the cast, but is somehow still the weakest looking.

He hunches his shoulders, averts his gaze, and speaks awkwardly in a detached monotone. His physical presence enhances the character’s internal weakness and lack of conviction rather than detracting from it.

The ease with which James is seduced by money, sex, and violence highlights the overarching theme of toxic masculinity, showcasing how violence is so frequently used to mask insecurity.

Goth, however, is easily the star of the show, and has quickly become the queen of horror coming off last year’s praised “X” and “Pearl.” Her performance is wonderfully unhinged, playing the temptress in one moment, only to flip into a maniacal sociopath in the next.

Despite the disturbing content, the movie remains darkly funny. Certain scenes escalate to an absurd degree, and the movie frequently uses smash cuts to deliver the visual equivalent of punchlines.

The real strength of the movie is its biting commentary — its brutal cynicism is what really sets it apart from the other “eat the rich” movies for me. It doesn’t glorify wealth in any way, which is a trap that other productions can too easily fall into.

Instead, it shows the destructive nature of how wealth removes consequences. Gabi’s gang of hedonist criminals call themselves “zombies,” showing their flippant nature toward the value of life, but also revealing how privilege and excess have erased any trace of life and soul.

The film also presents an underlying theme of colonialism and cultural exploitation. Weird racial caricatures are shown for a second, then brushed off, showing how the island caters to wealthy, white tourists who use cultures as set dressings and Instagram backgrounds. Gabi whispers about how brutal the government and people of the island are, while she and the “zombies” traipse around stealing and murdering with abandon.

It’s a strong statement against Western tourists, who pretend to be more civilized than foreign peoples, yet use foreign locales as an excuse to act with no consequence or respect. It's a very salient point, considering recent controversy over how “Where The Crawdads Sing” author Delia Owens was involved in an alleged murder in Zambia yet faced no repercussions.

“Infinity Pool” won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s a darkly funny and intense movie that combines horror, eroticism, and satire in a lurid manner. It showcases the depths people can descend to, combining gory displays of the body’s destruction with the psychological decay that extreme wealth inflicts. If you’re waiting for the next season of “The White Lotus” or “Succession,”consider watching “Infinity Pool” for your fix of rich people’s problems.

“Infinity Pool” is in limited theaters now and is currently available for digital purchase.

