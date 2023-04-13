Review: ‘Inside’

Warning: Mild spoilers ahead

“Inside” is a contemplative psychological drama with a lot on its mind, but unfortunately, it prioritizes lofty, unengaging musings on the nature of art and humanity over an interesting story.

The premise of “Inside” is quite simple. Willem Dafoe plays an unnamed art thief who breaks into a luxury NYC penthouse to steal the priceless works of art inside, but finds himself trapped when the security system goes haywire. “Inside” offers a twist on the traditional survival story, trapping Willem Dafoe not in the wilderness, but within man-made expanses of glass and steel.

But the struggles that Dafoe experiences are like those of a man marooned on a desert island — he must contend with an out-of-control heating system that causes the apartment to rise to sweltering temperatures before plunging to freezing, he has to scrounge for food and water, and even build tools and shelter.

As you could expect, the movie is chock-full of allegory and philosophical imagery. It opens and closes with a voiceover monologue delivered by Dafoe, centered around the idea that “art lasts forever,” offering a thesis about the value of art that is expounded upon throughout the film.

There’s plenty of satire that pokes at common criticisms of luxury and high art. The fridge in the penthouse apartment is stocked only with the most stereotypical rich foods possible — truffle flakes and caviar — which are hopelessly insufficient for Dafoe’s hunger. The various paintings and sculptures, each worth countless sums of money, are completely worthless when it comes to meeting Dafoe’s survival needs — at least, until he begins taking them apart to create tools and other structures.

The film seems to be commenting on the emptiness of wealth and art, showing how a typical dream home can become hostile and worthless when it comes to actually fulfilling our basic human needs.

The storyline of the movie is also clearly allegorical, perhaps for the life of an artist, or even human civilization. Dafoe struggles to meet his basic needs for food and water in the beginning, but as he slowly begins to adapt, he creates new structures for survival. At one point, he creates a flaming torch in order to set off the fire alarm, in hopes of alerting the building’s security.

As he descends further into madness, he even constructs an altar and other religious symbols. Throughout the movie, he tears through the apartment to construct a giant, rickety tower of tables and chairs, to reach the rooftop panels through which he hopes to escape. The mimicry of humans discovering fire, religion, artwork, and other symbols of civilization is palpable. There’s even a major development about two-thirds through the movie that recalls a famous biblical story, and the symbolism of Dafoe attempting to escape the apartment through ascension is pretty overt.

The production design and cinematography are top-notch, although a little static. The movie is full of long, slow push-ins or still shots of the gorgeous apartment. Furthermore, the camera often frames sections of the apartment or Dafoe’s creations to look like abstract or modern artwork, portraying Dafoe as an artist, demonstrating that artwork can be born from the desperate need to survive and create, and showcasing just how destructive the process of art can be. There’s even an extended shot of a pile of human feces that’s framed to look like some sort of disgusting sculpture, which is also a little on-the-nose regarding the “what is considered art” theme.

I’m also positive that this movie is full of visual references to famous artworks that flew completely over my head, so perhaps those more well-versed in the art world would get more value from this film than me.

These one-man shows, of course, live and die on the lead performance, in which Dafoe does deliver. There’s not a ton of dialogue, but Dafoe’s infamously expressive face and physicality do great work. He sells his character’s ingenuity and determination, but also the desperation and insanity that slowly overtakes him.

Ultimately, however, the film can’t overcome its primary flaw: it is a rather slow movie with very little happening. There’s almost zero dialogue and no other actual characters. The long, slow, “artsy” shots and sequences end up droning on rather than delivering an interesting message.

The ending, while left a little ambiguous, is capped off with a monologue that pretty much spells out the movie’s message of how the process of creation also involves destruction. Thus, despite directly attempting to poke fun at high art and the vapid upper class, “Inside,” ironically, comes across as just another pretentious film. That being said, if you have any pretentious art major friends, this might be a great movie to recommend.

“Inside” is available for digital purchase.

Reach writer Justin Shen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @justinnshen

