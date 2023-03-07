Review: Kali Uchis’ ‘Red Moon in Venus’

In astrology, maroon hues signify bad omens, since alignments like these supposedly bring immense energy that push people into frenzies and out of their comfort zones. Kali Uchis channels this mentality on her newest album, diving into the emotionally complicated realms revolving love.

The Colombian American singer’s third studio album, “Red Moon in Venus," is a 15-track roller coaster posing love behind the concepts of desire, loyalty, and heartbreak. Using the frenzy that a red moon can bring, she turns it toward Venus, astrology’s symbol of love.

With hints of toxicity hidden behind sultry vocals, Uchis embodies the divine feminine. She reminds audiences that love is a gift and a privilege that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

The album's first part focuses on the whimsy and sheer romanticism of a budding relationship. It starts with the dreamy combination of “in My Garden…” and “I Wish you Roses,” highlighting the pure bliss in love through solid lyrics and beautiful melody.

She embodies the idea of rose-tinted glasses in “Love Between…” tying into the concept of devotion and infatuation with a bedroom-pop sound. Uchis builds up a sense of possessiveness in “All Mine,” bragging that she’s all her partner needs to be happy.

Despite love seeming like nothing but sunshine and roses, Uchis stresses that love requires hard work. It serves as a reminder to fans to not lower their standards, nor settle for someone who doesn't put in the effort for them.

Featuring R&B sensation Omar Apollo, “Worth the Wait” focuses on balancing the sexual and romantic aspects of a relationship. Utilizing layered harmonies and choral voices, the song accentuates making someone work to earn their place in one’s life. "Endlessly" uses a funk sound as Uchis taps into that divine feminine energy, reminding audiences that their partners should treat them like gods or goddesses.

With its Afro-pop sound, Uchis works with real-life romantic partner Don Toliver to create “Fantasy.” Despite their disputes, the pair emphasize that true love is out there, and you shouldn’t need to settle to find it. It may seem fictional or out of reach, but it's definitely possible.

This mindset continues into “Como Te Quiero Yo.” Singing in both English and Spanish, she states that love isn’t without conflicts — it's what makes love more genuine.

Uchis concentrates on different types of love throughout the album. While most of it focuses on romantic love, she underlines the empowerment that comes through self-love. Instead of giving people the response they crave, she chooses happiness and peace of mind. We see this in “Moral Conscience,” which uses a slower, psychedelic melody to address karma. She sits back, and lets others get what they deserve for treating her poorly.

“Hasta Cuando” features Uchis’ bilingual talents once again and serves as a clap back to her past lover. She shuts down their negative comments saying, “Paint me as the villain if that makes you feel better.” She even says that her past lover’s new girl would “eat my p---y if I let her.” If that isn’t a petty taunt, I don’t know what is.

She continues this sentiment in her interlude “Not Too Late,” in which Uchis repeats the main line, “It’s not too late to admit you love me.” She uses the interlude to tease people who speak negatively about her, saying that, at the end of the day, it’s all love.

My favorites tracks arrive near the album's end, or the half that signifies bitter heartbreak and emphasizes self-love. “Blue” focuses on the trials that come during a relationship's end. Uchis searches for closure with the one she loves now, asking, “Will the angels bring me back to you?”

She seems to find that closure in her partner’s apathetic nature, as the next song, “Deserve Me,” is about recognizing one’s self-worth. Featuring Summer Walker, the duo sing about leaving relationships that no longer serve their highest good. They learn to not give love to people who don’t deserve it — a stark, yet wonderful contrast to the previous track.

“Moonlight,” along with “Happy Now,” close out the album on a lighter note. Coupled with her passionate vocals and smooth R&B sound, “Moonlight” focuses on the natural high one gets with a lover. “Happy Now” calls on audiences to let go of drama and choose happiness, closing out the album with the same natural ambiance from the beginning, and signifying the end of the red moon’s cycle.

Love remains the main focus of Uchis’ newest album. It looks at not just the formation and breakup of a relationship, but everything in between. From heated disputes to moments of passion and desire, Uchis explores the roller coaster of feelings associated with the complex emotions around relationships.

Most importantly, she never drops the idea of prioritizing yourself and knowing your worth. Despite the constant frenzies that love brings, Uchis reminds audiences to always choose themselves, and to always choose peace.

“Red Moon in Venus" is out now and can be listened to on all streaming platforms.

