Review: ‘Knock at the Cabin’

Even before its release, “Knock at the Cabin” had already earned cult-classic status.

Starring Jonathan Groff (of “Glee” fame) as one half the film’s main gay couple and directed by M. Night Shyamalan (director of the notorious “Old” and “The Sixth Sense”), this movie has hurtled itself into my niche cultural zeitgeist and made itself at home.

In the most literal sense, “Knock at the Cabin” can be considered a cult classic because the movie is about a cult. Or is it?

That is the question the film begs of you from its opening scene. Is this strange, gentle giant (Dave Bautista) a friend or foe? Are his warnings of an impending apocalypse reality or delusion? Is Groff going to put on clothes, or is he going to stay in that bathrobe the entire runtime? Spoiler alert: he gets to change into shorts and a t-shirt.

The premise of “Knock at the Cabin” is this: gay couple Daddy Andrew (Ben Aldridge) and Daddy Eric (Groff) — yes, this is how they are introduced — and their adopted daughter, Wen (Kristen Cui), must choose to willingly sacrifice one of themselves in order to stop the impending apocalypse, according to a group of four eerily calm home invaders (Bautista, Abby Quinn, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Rupert Grint) that are currently holding them hostage in their vacation cabin.

In a world already full of moral dilemmas, this film still demands that you contemplate ethical truths, even in the AMC Alderwood Mall at 10:30 p.m. on a Thursday. I recommend seeing this movie with friends — after the film, you can decide which of your group you would willingly sacrifice to stop the apocalypse.

In fact, I consider that an essential part of the viewing experience. Most films do want audiences to debrief after the credits roll, and M. Night Shyamalan gives you the discussion question right in the film’s trailer.

If the trailer holds your hand, the movie makes sappy missionary love to you. This is an apt metaphor, specifically because the main criticism of “Knock at the Cabin” argues that it promotes heteronormative, traditional family values. The film does prompt these criticisms by providing a definitive answer on whether the apocalypse is real, which the novel it is based on (“The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay) notably avoids.

Technically speaking, “Knock at the Cabin” is stunning, a task not hard to achieve when Aldridge is one of your leading men. The lush landscape of the opening scene offers idyllic visuals that many films in the home invasion subgenre neglect. Like Ari Aster’s “Midsommar” and Shyamalan’s own camp masterpiece “Old,” the broad daylight leaves viewers with nowhere to hide.

Nowhere to hide, save for frequent instances where the camera lens takes several moments to focus properly, thanks to the vintage cinematography equipment from the 1990s. It’s endearing the first time and effectual in the one time it affects the plot, and then, it keeps happening. Still, it’s a visual feast — if the meal is a bowl of mediocre French onion soup topped with the best gruyere you’ve ever tasted.

Ultimately, the film presents several intriguing questions for your pondering pleasure, but it only asks you one that it has not already given you the answer to: faced with the choice, what would you choose?

Luckily, one of our group offered to self-sacrifice, but they were unfortunately our ride home, so the action was postponed.

“Knock at the Cabin” is now playing in theaters and is also available for digital purchase.

Reach contributing writer Sedona Cheloha at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sedonacheloha

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.