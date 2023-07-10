Review: “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning”

With a title almost as long as its runtime, the seventh installment in the “Mission: Impossible” series is near bursting with a fervent enthusiasm to deliver on the high-level action spectacle that’s become the franchise’s trademark. While it doesn’t quite reach the stratospheric high of “Mission: Impossible - Fallout” (possibly the best action film of the 2010s, in my opinion), “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” continues to prove that the series is still the best action franchise around and that Tom Cruise isn’t going anywhere.

“Dead Reckoning” is about Ethan Hunt and his team’s relentless pursuit of a mysterious, all-powerful AI algorithm called “The Entity”. With all the talk of ChatGPT and generative AI these days, it was inevitable that Hollywood would finally feature our present-day conception of AI. The Entity enlists Gabriel (Esai Morales), a shadow figure from Hunt’s past, as its representative. Hunt finds himself racing against both Gabriel and his own government for a key that controls the Entity’s source code.

The plot is not anything new. The villain is topical, but frankly, not that interesting. Some of the dialogue is a little cheesy; sometimes in a funny way, sometimes not. The overall theme of sticking to your values in the face of an increasingly digital, post-truth world is also not exactly profound.

But honestly, pretty much none of that matters, because that’s not what “Mission: Impossible” is about. “Mission: Impossible” is all about that action, and the action in “Dead Reckoning” is still on another level.

The stunts are part and parcel of draw of “Mission: Impossible” as a film series. The marketing for this movie literally started with behind-the-scenes videos of how they did some of the movie’s biggest stunts, just so you could see Cruise do every single thing himself.

“Mission: Impossible” is inseparable from Cruise’s image as a movie star today. The plots all hinge around his character’s absolutely unhinged determination to save the lives of everyone around him, and on a meta level, around Cruise’s absolutely unhinged determination to do the most insane physical stunts possible and capture it all on camera for millions to watch with eyes wide open.

Nearly every sequence in “Dead Reckoning” is well filmed, with sleek camera movements and stunning shots that take full advantage of the beautiful locations. Yet, I do feel that the decision to shoot this one all on digital, whereas the previous movies were on film, weakens it a bit, losing the luminous qualities that cinematographer Robert Elwsit brought to the series’ look.

The car chase in Rome is an absolute blast, with Hunt forced to pilot a tiny Fiat, all while handcuffed to master pickpocket Grace (Hayley Atwell, a welcome addition to the cast). Like all the car chases in “Mission: Impossible”, the sound design is near overwhelming, filling the theater with the roar of engines and the harsh squeal of tires spinning.

The fantastic final train crash sequence feels inspired by James Cameron’s work on Titanic or Avatar in how McQuarrie sets up the shifting environment of a train dangling over the edge of a bridge and uses every little detail, like the nuts and bolts coming loose or objects plummeting towards the characters.

There are a fair few flaws in the movie. Whereas “Fallout” had a relentless rhythm that made the entire movie feel like a nonstop head-on collision, this one drags a little and feels more like it drifts from one set piece to another. But when the set pieces are this good, does it matter? The middle, Venice portion, in particular feels like quite a lull.

The tone is also off-kilter. Parts of the movie feel like they’re embracing the series’ inherent absurdity, with lots of self-aware jokes, but then there’s also a determination to make this movie somber and serious as the big finale shows. The tones clash, and there’s a major plot decision in the middle that felt really counterproductive to the direction the series was taking in the past couple movies.

But when almost every other action movie these days goes for flat green-screen backdrops, CGI explosions, or boring shot choices, “Mission: Impossible” has always instead showcased a near-suicidal devotion to detail and realism coupled with a genuine cinematic flair and sense of fun. Whether it’s Tom Cruise literally driving a motorcycle off a cliff or drifting a Fiat 500 one-handed, there’s an indescribable cinematic purity in watching this man do crazy things while a camera captures it in perfect compositions.

Despite some flaws in the writing, this is a true, unmatched spectacle and a must-see in theaters. And if anyone’s worried about yet another major action movie ending in a cliffhanger (like Spiderverse or Fast X), I am happy to say this movie ends satisfyingly while still leaving plenty of story for the next.

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” is now playing in theaters.

Reach writer Justin Shen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @justinnshen

