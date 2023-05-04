Review: ‘Polite Society’

“Polite Society,” a new British action-comedy film, is the debut feature film from rising star writer and director Nida Manzoor. Creator of the award-winning British comedy show “We Are Lady Parts,” Manzoor has made a name for herself due to her ability to write complex, interesting, and relatable Muslim women — a rarity throughout the entertainment industry.

“Polite Society” — which premiered to critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival in January — stars actresses Priya Kansara (“Bridgerton”) and Ritu Arya (“The Umbrella Academy”) as sisters Ria and Lena Khan. The film takes on the complexities of sisterhood as younger sister Ria pursues her dreams of becoming a stuntwoman and deals with school bullies, while simultaneously struggling to cope with her older sister Lena’s changing priorities as she adapts to adulthood.

From the opening scene, “Polite Society” defies stereotypical expectations. We see Lena, a young Muslim woman, experience a classic artist’s depression; ensconced in a baggy sweatshirt, she smokes cigarettes and destroys her art. She is only dragged out of her funk — literally — by Ria’s desperation for help to get an internship with her idol, Eunice Huthart (a real stuntwoman from the United Kingdom).

Unlike many films exploring the experiences of children and their immigrant parents, this film intentionally avoids focusing on Ria and Lena’s parents. For the most part, they are accommodating of their children’s unorthodox career dreams — a stunt woman and an artist — unlike stereotypical South Asian parents, who might insist that their children become prestigious doctors or engineers. Instead, the film focuses almost entirely on the conflict between the sisters, and between Ria and her sister’s future mother-in-law, Raheela.

Although the movie explores Ria’s personal friendships quite well in its 103-minute run, at its core, “Polite Society” is a movie about sisterhood, and how that relationship changes — and stays the same — as sisters grow up and apart. It’s rare that dialogue and conflict between sisters is displayed so honestly, even despite the film’s slight dramatizations.

In many ways, this film is a feminist masterpiece, deftly weaving together period jokes and issues of bodily autonomy. However, the plot is taken much less seriously than the emotional thread — I often couldn’t help but cringe at some of Ria’s decisions, or the extreme, undiluted villainy of the film’s antagonist. The film shines brightest when it comes to comedy, stunts, and, most crucially, the Khan sisters’ relationship.

“Polite Society” refuses to be categorized, reminiscent of what in Bollywood is known as a “Masala movie,” or a film that combines multiple genres. In this case, the film effectively blends action, drama, and comedy, and the audience I saw the film with couldn’t get enough of it.

“Polite Society” doesn’t take its plot too seriously — and neither should you — but the emotional narratives presented are wholeheartedly explored and brilliantly portrayed. In a time when the world seems increasingly disingenuous, I found it to be a delightfully earnest and optimistic breath of fresh air.

“Polite Society” is playing in theaters nationwide.

