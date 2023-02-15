Review: ‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

For years, many have boisterously proclaimed that we have finally killed the cinema experience, and that today's blockbusters are thinly-veiled cash grabs from dying studios sticking to a formula that long ago went bad. But when we emerged from our theater on a rainy January evening after watching “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and stepped into the fluorescent lights of an AMC lobby, all we could muster was “Me-WOW.”

Nicole Kidman was right. Heartbreak does feel good in a place like this.

The film, released late last year, comes as another partial installment in the Shrek Cinematic Universe. “Shrek,” as a franchise, now spans six movies and 22 years, with the original 2001 film serving as a longstanding pillar of popular culture. The newest installment does that legacy justice, pushing the boundaries of animation and storytelling in an engaging and surprisingly mature way.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” follows the story of the beloved Puss in Boots, voiced by Antonio Banderas, as he battles with his own mortality, reaching the last of his nine lives. While still being a story that all ages can enjoy, there is something deeply complex and adult about the characterization of the swashbuckling cat, whose fear of death feels so intrinsically human.

Following Puss’ journey is a cathartic acceptance of what it means to live a life. While Puss inevitably fails in his never-ending attempts to outrun his fate, other beloved fairytale characters, like Florence Pugh’s Goldilocks and her three bears, are a ragtag criminal bunch who, somewhere along the way, learn exactly what it means to be a family. Even the movie’s romantic subplot, featuring Salma Hayek’s vivacious Kitty Softpaws, is a far cry from a typical children's movie love affair. Instead, it portrays a realistic partnership in which the characters learn to forgive and, most importantly, trust one another.

While Dreamworks could have just cashed in on the IP and tell a bland story, they chose to reach even further and create a storyline that moves even the oldest of viewers. Through the ever-lingering presence of the character, Death, depicted as the Big Bad Wolf with glowing red eyes, Puss learns what it means to live a fulfilling life — not despite, but in spite of its inevitable ending.

Accompanied by a simple, yet chilling, whistled tune that perfectly juxtaposes the otherwise-heroic soundtrack, this incredibly powerful theme leads our hero into a final, climactic battle against Death himself — not for the promise of future lives, but for the one he has now.

While such storylines are far from new, the novelty lies in their effective portrayal; an appeal that would not have been possible without Dreamworks’ daring deviation away from the typical animation styles seen today. The film’s stark pivot from pure 3D rendering to a mix of traditional art, 2D animation, and computer graphics gave rise to a visual story nothing short of magical.

“The design is much more graphic, and [the producers] wanted it to feel much more ‘storybook,’” second-year character animation student at the California Institute of the Arts Kiran Patel said. “With that, they tried to make everything very painter-ly, so if you look in some of the sets, the closer you get to the edge, the more blurry it gets. It’s not the newest thing, but it works really well in this movie.”

A bold decision on Dreamworks’ end, this change in animation style is key in establishing characters, setting, plot, and even theme from scene to scene.

“This technique is not new,” Patel said. “It’s been in traditional animation for decades and decades. Drawing frames more spread apart makes things look like they’re happening faster, and they’ve used that technique in [computer graphics (CG)] to express more of the high-action sequences, which was really smart. Any viewer can see that shift, and you can say it's jarring, but it’s intentional. It shifts the mood of what you’re watching, it sets up a distinct tone in every scene.”

Aside from world-building, Dreamworks also used this fusion of styles to make everyone’s favorite fearless hero come to life like never before.

“In the action sequences, the frame rate is significantly lower,” Patel said. “It’s just not a thing that studios, when approaching CG film and media, think to do, since we typically think of CG as a ‘smooth’ medium. But in ‘Puss in Boots,’ the frame rate itself was shifted, and it just works really well.”

From building tension during every narrow escape the cats (and their dog sidekick) pull off, to sending shivers down the audience’s spines every time the bone-chilling whistle starts to play, each scene’s distinct pacing makes the film not only more memorable, but much more meaningful.

Above all else, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” raises the bar for both the future of storytelling and animation.

The film finds a way to reach both younger audiences, captivated by cute characters and fun adventures, and older viewers, who grew up with the characters and now face the same fears and challenges their childhood heroes do.

Through what seems to be a simple animated film, Dreamworks proves that heavy themes don’t have to be limited to complex indie movies, and that anyone, at any age, from any background, can revel in the glorious adventure that is life.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” can still be seen in select theaters and is also available to purchase and rent digitally.

