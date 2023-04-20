Review: ‘Renfield’

“Renfield,” the latest comedy horror from Universal Studios, follows the titular character’s growing disdain for his role as Dracula’s familiar — or in modern day terms, his glorified assistant. Renfield, played by Nicholas Hoult, has given up his free will to gain immortality and superhuman strength while serving Count Dracula, played by Nicolas Cage.

The film doesn’t attempt to follow the cliché storylines of the previous “Dracula” films. There’s an intentional lack of detailed backstory or character exploration; the characters’ names and the theme of vampirism are really the only similarities the film shares with the known lore of “Dracula.”

From the beginning sequence, the tone of the film and formula the plot will follow are both strikingly clear.

Renfield joins a therapy group discussing how to break up with narcissistic partners, and eventually shares his experiences with the group. Through this session, he begins to believe he’s deserving of a better life, and tries to break free from Dracula’s shadow.

The film depicts Renfield’s relationship with Dracula in a modern day fashion, by playfully poking fun at overused terms such as narcissism, gaslighting, and codependency. I found, as with most running jokes in comedic films, this becomes quite overdone and immediately makes the film feel dated.

“Renfield” also struggles with its choice of location. Renfield and Dracula have recently moved to New Orleans to rebuild Dracula’s empire, and the city is referenced many times in dialogue, but never directly shown on screen. The repeated references to New Orleans felt lazily thrown about, when the setting could have easily been any other U.S. city due to the film’s chronic lack of locale.

It’s imperative that New Orleans, a culturally rich city that has had its fair share of hardships, be represented authentically in film. “Renfield” lazily capitalizes on the city through its name-dropping, refusing to even give hints of a true presentation.

My disappointments aside, “Renfield” does take creative risks during its fight scenes that pay off. There’s a violent absurdity within the fights, violence that a movie with a comedic tone such as this one usually doesn't fully lean into.

Renfield repeatedly has to consume insects to activate his powers, and his insect consumption becomes exceedingly weird to witness. There’s no shortage of splattering blood; limbs often roll about, and police officer Awkwafina somehow never misses a shot. The absurdity is what makes the scenes exciting to watch — you never know what’s going to happen next.

As for the actor’s performances, I was pleasantly impressed by Hoult’s performance. He plays the role similarly to his character R from “Warm Bodies” — a docile, witty anti-hero character who quickly garners the audience’s sympathy. Hoult has mastered playing characters such as these, and he was a delight as Renfield.

Renfield’s love interest, a police officer played by Awkwafina, is implied to be a driving factor to his newfound desire of breaking free from servitude. Hoult and Awkwafina’s chemistry was, unfortunately, severely lacking. Their dynamic felt at best like a close friendship, but came across as supremely awkward for most of their scenes together.

Luckily, Cage saves the day from the dumpster fire that is the primary romance. Dracula’s 30-second encounter with the gang leader, played by Shohreh Aghdashloo, carried enough romantic tension to make the film manageable.

Cage plays Dracula exactly how anyone would expect him to — with a flair of grandiose theatricality and impeccable comedic timing. It’s nearly impossible to see Dracula as the violent villain of the film, largely due to the hilarity of his scenes.

Despite its few highlights, “Renfield” is a comedy horror that truly understood what it was meant to be — a 90-minute movie to laugh and enjoy, but ultimately something to forget about the following week.

“Renfield” is playing nationwide in theaters.

Reach writer Jayla Wilson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jaylawilsonn24

