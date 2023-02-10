Review: Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’

Change is far from a bad thing. In fact, plenty of artists often achieve their best works once they’ve grown into a new sound. No Doubt started as a ska band. Fleetwood Mac knew the blues before they played pop. Radiohead’s alt rock burnout led them to experiment with electronics.

Each of these transformations created beloved names in music history, and while it’s too soon to say if pop star Sam Smith will leave a similar legacy, they’ve already embarked on a journey of meaningful, personal change that’s vividly evident in their 2023 album “Gloria.”

After breaking out in the 2010s, Smith quickly became known for their soulful voice, which can bring deep intensity to even the mildest of tracks. This led to mainstream hits like “Stay With Me” and “Too Good at Goodbyes,” which both cemented — and type-casted — them as a go-to artist for moody, piano-led balladry.

The sudden rise of their career, which occurred during a time when they were still hiding their sexuality and gender identity, led to a lot of personal, internal strife.

“For me, becoming famous, becoming successful, really, really wrecked havoc on my insecurities and mental health," Smith, who identifies as nonbinary and genderqueer, said in an interview with NPR. “And it’s taken a good four, five years to get into a place where I feel positive again about stuff, about life.”

Thankfully for both them and us, those years passed. After publicly coming out, Smith began to embrace a new, emerging dance-pop sound alongside their LGBTQIA+ identity. This metamorphosis culminates in their latest record, made in dedication to the queer joy of the present rather than the melancholy of the past.

Without any expectations to sing about somber stories, Smith freely imbues their tracks with different flavors of major-key melody. The pep expressed through “Love Me More” is infectious — an honest and thoughtful anthem for self-improvement.

“I’m Not Here to Make Friends” is a fantastic slice of modern funk, which shouts out its chorus with well-earned confidence. The sci-fi club beat of “Lose You” should sound absurd with its flagrant use of synths, drumkits, and even lasers, yet it’s unabashedly fun to listen to.

Even in the album's softer moments, Smith's optimism can still be heard. “How to Cry” could have sounded derivative, but the vibrancy of the guitar work and vocals have to be appreciated. “Six Shots” is indulgence at its best, a swooner that’s fully committed to its throwback stylings, corniness be damned. “No God,” with its soft-spoken harp and pitch-defying choir sections, is a personal favorite for its ambience alone.

Unfortunately, not every track hits the sweet spot. “Gimme” should have been fun with its surprisingly solid afrobeat instrumental, but it's held back by the features. Jessie Reyez, who also doesn't contribute much to the mediocre track “Perfect,” gives us a repeating chorus that wears easily. Koffee's a much better fit, but her verse is given this incredibly unflattering autotune.

The worst offender, however, is "Who We Love," which finds Smith dueting with Ed Sheeran of all people against a gloomy, pseudo-inspirational backdrop. The track’s generic melodrama fails to provide the fanfare that an album like this deserves to end on, and it instills some fear that Smith's evolving sound might eventually take them in a generic direction, making them yet another bland pop star.

Still, as the varied soundscape of "Gloria" suggests, there's still a lot of stories of queer joy left to tell. As long as Smith keeps writing them, they’ll be worth listening to.

“Gloria” is out now and can be listened to on all major streaming platforms.

