Review: ‘Scream VI’

Anyone familiar with the “Scream” franchise knows how the movies like to reference themselves, and give little “wink-wink-nudge-nudge” hints to the audience about its overused horror tropes, seemingly in on its own joke. Unfortunately, some of the later installments of “Scream” never got the message that just because you acknowledge what’s going on is stupid, doesn’t make it not stupid.

Personally, I think that “Scream 4” and 2022’s “Scream” (the fifth one, not the first) fell victim to this, delivering weaker stories and weaker scares with less wit and charm than the first three. However, “Scream VI” refreshingly decides to trade in the overly self-referential nature of the previous movie to actually focus on being a decent movie in its own right.

“Scream VI” continues the story of sisters Sam and Tara (played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega), as well as their friends Mindy and Chad (played by Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding) — this time transporting the four from the played-out location of Woodsboro, California to the Big Apple, where the four of them are students at a fictional university in New York City.

It is a bit of a rehash of “Scream 2,” which had the original cast attending college away from Woodsboro, as well. “Scream VI” is packed with references to “Scream 2,” which makes sense as the fifth “Scream” was a quasi-reboot of the first “Scream,” so the sequel to “Scream” mimics the sequel to “Scream” — yes, this franchise is ridiculous. I found the callbacks to be much more fun this time around, and not just a one-to-one replication of the old movies.

That’s the real strength of “Scream VI,” in that it actually commits to its new cast and new story. Neve Campbell’s beloved Sidney Prescott is not present in this movie, but perhaps that’s a good thing, as it lets the new cast step away from the shadow of the originals.

“Scream VI” starts off with a strong dynamic between Sam and Tara, with the former being a little overprotective of her little sister (which is completely fair, considering all that happened in the previous film), and Tara resenting her older sister a bit for it. It's a pretty standard family drama, but I found it super refreshing for both characters to be written reasonably and with good faith. Both characters have good points, and there is never any unnecessary conflict.

In fact, all of the characters act intelligently and appropriately. I never found a moment in this movie where I was mentally yelling at the screen because the characters were being dumb, which is a lot more than I can say for most horror movies.

Ghostface’s introduction in this one is a lot of fun, with a sudden twist in the opening scene that will keep anyone familiar with the “Scream” movies on their toes. The actual storyline of “Scream VI” is not exactly anything new, though. Ghostface shows up, starts threatening Sam and her friends, and they meet for a final confrontation in the end with a lot of big reveals.

I called one of the third act reveals within like the first twenty minutes (I really did, I swear), but there were still plenty of twists and turns that kept me surprised. There’s no great way to discuss the nature of these reveals without spoilers, but I think the twists were great variations on familiar beats within the “Scream” franchise.

“Scream VI” does fully take advantage of its new setting, using the chaotic and crowded nature of New York to give a constant sense of danger, as if Ghostface could be lurking behind any corner. Inventive and brutal new kills are served up in bodegas, apartment complexes, and, of course, New York’s iconic subway. This newest film is definitely one of the most brutal in the franchise, with just enough gore to make even the most seasoned “Scream” fan wince.

The Wes Craven-directed sequels offered some stronger overarching themes. “Scream 2” revels in its self-referential nature as a horror sequel, offering some funny commentary about the state of horror franchises. “Scream 3” delivers commentary on the horrific exploitation present in Hollywood, as well as messages about lasting trauma. This newest “Scream” does lack in that department, opting instead to serve mostly as a straightforward horror movie.

Ultimately, the film’s greatest strength was the focus on the characters. The new cast did great, and I found myself really rooting for each and every one as the body count started rising. Ortega provides a standout performance in this, and Barrera also heavily improves from her role in the previous film.

Additionally, the cinematography in this one is much better than the last, with stronger camerawork and a more cinematic look overall. There are also a few fun references to 2019s “Ready or Not,” which makes sense as it’s directed by the same team.

“Scream” is a series that’s fully aware that it’s gone on perhaps a little too long, but “Scream VI” is a refreshing addition to the franchise that offers delightfully gory thrills and just enough of a twist on the formula to keep things interesting.

“Scream VI” is now playing in theaters.

Reach contributing writer Justin Shen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @justinnshen

